Agility CMS Adds Another Composable DXP Integration Partner In Formstack
Agility CMS, a leading API-first headless CMS, has launched its latest integration with Formstack.
We believe in making it easier for less technical users to get things done. Bringing no-code solutions like Formstack into our composable ecosystem helps us to double-down on that philosophy.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility CMS, a leading API-first headless CMS, has launched its latest integration with Formstack that will retrieve the list of forms created in Formstack so that Agility users can easily embed them within their websites and applications.
— Joel Varty, CTO at Agility CMS
Formstack is a workplace productivity platform that helps organizations streamline their digital work matters, automate manual processes, and deliver solutions quicker using a no-code solution. This latest integration will enable Agility CMS users to leverage Formstack’s online form builder to empower anyone on their team to build custom online forms and begin collecting data in minutes.
“We believe in making it easier and faster for less technical users to get things done. Bringing no-code solutions like Formstack into our composable ecosystem with this latest integration helps us to double-down on that philosophy,” said Joel Varty, CTO at Agility CMS.
With this latest integration, Agility users will be able to:
Choose from hundreds of templates to quickly build forms with drag and drop tooling.
Embed forms on their website or share them via email or social media.
Use conditional logic to create smart forms that respond to user inputs.
Agility CMS continues to improve the customer experience and provide access to industry-leading software tools. With integrations like these fueling Agility CMS’ composable approach, the platform will continue to enable users to select the best-of-breed composable software tools that best suit their business needs.
