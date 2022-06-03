Carper, Coons Join Colleagues in Introducing Resolution Recognizing June as LGBTQ Pride Month

DELAWARE, June 3 - WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons (both D-Del.) this week joined all 50 Senate Democrats in introducing a Senate resolution recognizing June as LGBTQ Pride Month.

“Every June—and year round—we celebrate the contributions and courage of our LGBTQ community in Delaware and across the country,” said Carper. “But our nation has more work to do when it comes to embracing the call of the golden rule—treating others the way we wanted to be treated— with respect to the LGBTQ community. We must continue to fight and recommit our values until true equality is shared by all.”

“Pride is love, Pride is equality, and Pride is diversity. I’m proud to join my colleagues to celebrate Pride Month and affirm that the Senate stands with the LGBTQ+ community,” said Coons. “After a year of attacks on the LGBTQ+ kids and families in states across the country, it’s more important than ever that the Senate move forward here in Congress by enacting the Equality Act and enshrining true equality for our LGBTQ+ friends and neighbors into law.”

In 2021, Senate Democrats re-introduced the Equality Act, legislation to ensure civil rights laws prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. The Equality Act would unequivocally ban discrimination in a host of areas, including employment, housing, public accommodations, jury service, access to credit, federal funding assistance, and education.

The senators’ resolution highlights the contributions LGBTQ individuals have made to American society, notes several major milestones in the fight for equal treatment of LGBTQ Americans, and resolves to continue efforts to achieve full equality for LGBTQ individuals. The resolution also recognizes how the U.S. Supreme Court’s pending decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could potentially undermine and erode other constitutional rights also grounded in privacy, including the right for same-sex couples to marry or engage in consensual relationships without the risk of criminal prosecution. This year’s pride resolution has been endorsed by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC).

Full text of the resolution is available here.

