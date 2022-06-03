Submit Release
News Search

There were 642 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,923 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Statement On Texas Legislative Leaders Establishing Special Legislative Committees To Provide Solutions To Protect All Texans

June 3, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement thanking Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan for quickly responding to his request to establish special legislative committees following last week's tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The special legislative committees will examine and develop legislative recommendations on school safety, mental health, social media, police training, firearm safety, and more.

 "The true spirit of Texas is helping lift up one another in times of need and hardship, and we must come together now as Texans to support the Uvalde community and prevent future tragedies in this state. I commend Lieutenant Governor Patrick, Speaker Phelan, and members of the Texas legislature for swiftly responding to my request to convene special legislative committees and provide solutions on these issues critical to protecting all Texans. As the State of Texas continues providing all available resources to assist and support the victims' families, teachers, and the Uvalde community during this heartbreaking time, I look forward to working with both chambers on lasting solutions to make our state safer for all."

You just read:

Governor Abbott Statement On Texas Legislative Leaders Establishing Special Legislative Committees To Provide Solutions To Protect All Texans

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.