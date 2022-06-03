Notice of Request for Applicants - CBP Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice Coordination Grant

DOEE seeks eligible entities to field a person(s) who will facilitate and coordinate the implementation of key elements of the Chesapeake Bay Program (CBP) Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Justice Implementation Plan.

As a CBP partner, the District is responsible for carrying out program activities. The partnership seeks to advance a vision of clean water, abundant life, conserved lands, public access to water, a vibrant cultural heritage, and a diversity of engaged citizens and stakeholders. The District recognizes the importance of embracing the diverse communities, cultures, demographics, and perspectives throughout the watershed in ensuring a vibrant, healthy and restored Bay is shared by all.

The amount available for the project is approximately $150,000.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2022-2215-Chesapeake Bay DEIJ” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is 7/22/2022, at 11:59 p.m. A complete electronic copy must be e-mailed to [email protected].

Eligibility: All the checked institutions below may apply for these grants: