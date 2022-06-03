Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Call with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg to congratulate him on his leadership on peace efforts in Yemen. The Secretary reiterated the United States’ commitment to supporting a durable resolution to the Yemen conflict. Secretary Blinken stressed the need for the parties to the conflict to seize this opportunity to bring further relief to Yemenis – including by immediately opening roads to Taiz city – and to begin a comprehensive and inclusive Yemeni-led and owned peace process, that includes civil society, under UN auspices.

