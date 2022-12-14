Smithsonian Receives Mainstream’s IntelliCUBE XL Fan Array
After a catastrophic fan failure at The Smithsonian, Mainstream supplied an energy-efficient IntelliCUBE XL fan array.BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NEW JERSEY, USA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mainstream, a top manufacturer of fan arrays and coils, provided an IntelliCUBE XL fan array system for the Udvar-Hazy Center, a Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum annex in Chantilly, VA.
One of the fans at the Udvar-Hazy Center failed catastrophically. To replace the failed fan, the client would have had to remove the side of the AHU and bring in a crane to lift the new fans into the unit.
Mainstream designed a modular fan array with components small enough to go through the existing doorway of the air handler. By utilizing Mainstream’s IntelliCUBE XL fan array, there was no need to use a crane to install the new fans.
The old fans were removed and the new fans were installed over a weekend. An estimated $35,000 a year in energy savings will be realized because of the energy efficiency of the PMEC motors.
Thanks to Mainstream, this government building now benefits from lower costs, better efficiency, and simplified equipment maintenance. The IntelliCUBE XL fan array was the perfect solution for the Smithsonian's Udvar-Hazy Center.
Mainstream remains an industry leader, refining the process of designing, replacing, and installing fan arrays. Mainstream’s IntelliCUBE EC Fan arrays allow for expedited retrofitting of air handling units. These EC fans require no maintenance, are significantly quieter than belt-driven fans, and are highly energy efficient. IntelliCUBE EC fans are smaller and easier to transport. They can replace large, aging, or broken fans with an array of smaller fans.
Mainstream’s IntelliCUBE EC fan array systems have become the first choice for retrofitting commercial and industrial air handlers. More benefits include a variety of fan options and fast quotes. Mainstream is a Berkeley Heights, NJ-based HVAC manufacturer with a focus on making the process of quoting and installing fan arrays and other HVAC components as easy as possible.
For more information, please visit www.mainstream-corp.com or contact Nick Walker at nick.walker@mainstream-corp.com. 47 Russo Place, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922.
About Mainstream
Mainstream was founded in the early 90’s as a family business in Northern New Jersey, manufacturing coils and other HVAC components. Over the past three decades, Mainstream has grown and evolved into one of the leading manufacturers of air handling systems and equipment. Continuous, iterative product development, paired with a steady expansion of production capability and a strong culture of service, has Mainstream positioned for robust growth throughout the next decade.
Mainstream’s core values of knowledge, innovation and integrity are the principles that have propelled the growth of the business, and characterize what clients have come to expect from us.
