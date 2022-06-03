M Square Media, U.S. Department of Commerce Celebrate “USA: A Study Destination” at NAFSA 2022

The U. S. as a top study destination celebration was attended by 150+ guests from the U.S. Commercial Service and members of over 25 US Study State Consortiums

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M Square Media (MSM), in partnership with the U.S. Commercial Service - International Trade Administration, U.S. Department of Commerce, successfully hosted the "USA: A Study Destination" dinner reception at NAFSA 2022 Annual Conference & Expo in Denver, Colorado on June 2, 2022.

The event, which aims to celebrate the U. S. as a top study destination, was graced by more than 150 esteemed guests from the U.S. Commercial Service, guests from member institutions, U.S. colleges and universities, from over 25 different US Study State Consortiums, and many MSM partner universities and colleges including Central Michigan University, Washington State University, and Coe College, to name a few.

MSM U.S. Advisory Board Member Vanessa Andrade also joined the event, which was facilitated by MSM executives Suneetha Qureshi, May Arthur and George Kacenga.

“Hosting this grand networking event is momentous for us. We were able to meet and join hands with partners who share the vision with us: achieving a sustainable future for global education. On behalf of the MSM community, we would like to sincerely extend our gratitude to the U.S. Commercial Service - International Trade Administration, who partnered with us to make this successful event happen,” MSM Vice President, Global Marketing Office - USA, May Arthur shared.

Furthermore, the MSM team was able to share a glimpse of its MSM Unify High School Tours, which will provide international institutions and partners the opportunity to visit select schools in India. Set to kick off in Fall 2022, the curated tours will bring them closer to students and offer them a platform to share the bright future that awaits them with international higher education.

Ahead of the celebratory dinner, many participants visited the MSM booth at the NAFSA 2022 Annual Conference & Expo, making it one of the buzziest exhibitors having maximum engagements.

Present at the MSM booth during the ongoing four-day conference are MSM President Suneetha Qureshi, Vice President for Global Marketing Office (USA) May Arthur, and Assistant Vice President for Global Marketing Office (USA) George F. Kacenga who dynamically represented the company and shared the best business solutions for its future higher education partners.

M Square Media is a Canada-based education company and leader in innovation and globalization initiatives in the international education sector. MSM serves 1000+ partner institutions around the world through its global and in-country office model and sustainable recruitment solutions. Its services include pathways and public private partnerships (PPPs). Since its founding in 2012, the company has processed more than 125,000 student applications.

