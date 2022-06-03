M Square Media, U.S. Department of Commerce Celebrate “USA: A Study Destination” at NAFSA 2022

USA: A study destination

USA: A study destination

invite

The U. S. as a top study destination celebration was attended by 150+ guests from the U.S. Commercial Service and members of over 25 US Study State Consortiums

Hosting this grand networking event is momentous for us at MSM. We sincerely extend our gratitude to the U.S. Commercial Service - International Trade Administration, who partnered with us.”
— May Arthur, Vice President, Global Marketing Office - USA,

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M Square Media (MSM), in partnership with the U.S. Commercial Service - International Trade Administration, U.S. Department of Commerce, successfully hosted the "USA: A Study Destination" dinner reception at NAFSA 2022 Annual Conference & Expo in Denver, Colorado on June 2, 2022.

The event, which aims to celebrate the U. S. as a top study destination, was graced by more than 150 esteemed guests from the U.S. Commercial Service, guests from member institutions, U.S. colleges and universities, from over 25 different US Study State Consortiums, and many MSM partner universities and colleges including Central Michigan University, Washington State University, and Coe College, to name a few.

MSM U.S. Advisory Board Member Vanessa Andrade also joined the event, which was facilitated by MSM executives Suneetha Qureshi, May Arthur and George Kacenga.

“Hosting this grand networking event is momentous for us. We were able to meet and join hands with partners who share the vision with us: achieving a sustainable future for global education. On behalf of the MSM community, we would like to sincerely extend our gratitude to the U.S. Commercial Service - International Trade Administration, who partnered with us to make this successful event happen,” MSM Vice President, Global Marketing Office - USA, May Arthur shared.

Furthermore, the MSM team was able to share a glimpse of its MSM Unify High School Tours, which will provide international institutions and partners the opportunity to visit select schools in India. Set to kick off in Fall 2022, the curated tours will bring them closer to students and offer them a platform to share the bright future that awaits them with international higher education.

Ahead of the celebratory dinner, many participants visited the MSM booth at the NAFSA 2022 Annual Conference & Expo, making it one of the buzziest exhibitors having maximum engagements.

Present at the MSM booth during the ongoing four-day conference are MSM President Suneetha Qureshi, Vice President for Global Marketing Office (USA) May Arthur, and Assistant Vice President for Global Marketing Office (USA) George F. Kacenga who dynamically represented the company and shared the best business solutions for its future higher education partners.

M Square Media is a Canada-based education company and leader in innovation and globalization initiatives in the international education sector. MSM serves 1000+ partner institutions around the world through its global and in-country office model and sustainable recruitment solutions. Its services include pathways and public private partnerships (PPPs). Since its founding in 2012, the company has processed more than 125,000 student applications.

For the latest news about MSM, visit www.msquaremedia.com or follow M Square Media on LinkedIn, Facebook, and other social channels.

Atul Puri
M Square Media
+1 360-205-5598
email us here

You just read:

M Square Media, U.S. Department of Commerce Celebrate “USA: A Study Destination” at NAFSA 2022

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Atul Puri
M Square Media
+1 360-205-5598
Company/Organization
M Square Media
1600 Dickson Ave
Kelowna, British Columbia, V1Y 0B5
Canada
+1 360-205-5598
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Headquartered in British Columbia in Canada, MSM’s International Education Solutions serve 900+ partner institutions worldwide. Since 2012, it has processed more than 110,000 applications. It is present in 21 countries worldwide to provide leading-edge international recruitment, marketing, and business development solutions to partners in the UK, Europe, Canada, US, Australia and New Zealand. M Square Media (MSM) is a leading international education company that establishes global or in-country offices and offers education management, a SaaS enabled student recruitment marketplace, high-performance student recruitment services, and a wide range of edtech solutions. Through these diverse lines of business, MSM delivers targeted numbers in student recruitment to foster sustained institutional growth and cater to every stakeholder in the industry: schools, agents, and keen learners from around the world. It strives for people and community empowerment through education, technology, and partnerships with industry and the academe

M Square Media (MSM)

More From This Author
M Square Media, U.S. Department of Commerce Celebrate “USA: A Study Destination” at NAFSA 2022
MSM WELCOMES NEW CTO, ANAND FADTE
M Square Media (MSM) Launches Advisory Board in Australia
View All Stories From This Author