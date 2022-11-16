Mainstream Provides New EC Fan Array System For North Shore University Hospital
Tight space restrictions at North Shore University Hospital were no match for Mainstream’s efficient IntelliCUBE EC fan array system.BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mainstream, a top manufacturer of fan arrays and coils, supplied an IntelliCUBE EC fan array system for North Shore University Hospital in Long Island, NJ.
A study by a third-party engineering firm found that a 20,000 CFM air handling unit serving critical areas of the facility was underperforming. Replacing the unit was necessary, but seemed as though it would be a challenging task. The new unit would need to fit through a 34” door, and there was limited space within the mechanical room for assembly. To account for future expansion, the capacity of the new unit would need to be increased by 25%.
The Mainstream team designed and engineered a replacement AHU in sections small enough to fit through the access door. By using the IntelliCUBE fan array system, the team was able to keep the supply fan section short enough while also increasing the capacity to supply 25,000 CFM at high pressure.
The new unit included pre-filters, steam coils, cooling coils with UV lights, a humidifier, an EC fan array with backdraft dampers, HEPA filters, and features such as LED lights in the access sections.
Thanks to its easy-to-use design, these fan arrays were installed without any problems.
Overall, this new unit provided North Shore University Hospital with energy savings, increased capacity, and the ability to retrofit an otherwise difficult to work with AHU.
Mainstream remains an industry leader, refining the process of designing, replacing, and installing fan arrays. Mainstream’s IntelliCUBE EC Fan arrays allow for expedited retrofitting of air handling units. These EC fans require no maintenance, are significantly quieter than belt-driven fans, and are highly energy efficient. IntelliCUBE EC fans are smaller and easier to transport. They can replace large, aging, or broken fans with an array of smaller fans.
Mainstream’s IntelliCUBE EC fan array systems have become the first choice for retrofitting commercial and industrial air handlers. More benefits include a variety of fan options and fast quotes. Mainstream is a Berkeley Heights, NJ-based HVAC manufacturer with a focus on making the process of quoting and installing fan arrays and other HVAC components as easy as possible.
For more information, please visit www.mainstream-corp.com or contact Nick Walker at nick.walker@mainstream-corp.com. 47 Russo Place, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922.
About Mainstream
Mainstream was founded in the early 90’s as a family business in Northern New Jersey, manufacturing coils and other HVAC components. Over the past three decades, Mainstream has grown and evolved into one of the leading manufacturers of air handling systems and equipment. Continuous, iterative product development, paired with a steady expansion of production capability and a strong culture of service, has Mainstream positioned for robust growth throughout the next decade.
Mainstream’s core values of knowledge, innovation and integrity are the principles that have propelled the growth of the business, and characterize what clients have come to expect from us.
