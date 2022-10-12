Mainstream Provides New Fan Array to Newton Medical Center
Mainstream partnered with factory-certified contractors and provided a new maintenance-free IntelliCUBE fan array to this NJ medical center.BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mainstream, a top manufacturer of fan arrays and coils, provided a new fan array system for Newton Medical Center in Newton, NJ.
Newton Medical Center has been providing medical care since 1932, and is now home to the Center for Breast Health.
One of the facilities’ fans serving the operating room left the staff scrambling to find a fast solution.
Mainstream partnered with factory-certified contractors and took on the project from start to finish. Mainstream designed and supplied a fan array that would eliminate the risk of failure in the future.
The team proposed, delivered, and installed a 12-fan array. The facility also saw the benefits of significantly reducing maintenance and downtime. The unit was built as an exact match to what was existing, with upgrades like EC motor fans to increase efficiency and reduce noise.
Thanks to Mainstream, Newton Medical Center was back in no time. Expedited delivery, redundancy, and a maintenance-free system were just what Newton Medical Center needed.
Mainstream remains an industry leader, refining the process of designing, replacing, and installing fan arrays. Mainstream’s IntelliCUBE EC Fan arrays allow for expedited retrofitting of air handling units. These EC fans require no maintenance, are significantly quieter than belt-driven fans, and are highly energy efficient. IntelliCUBE EC fans are smaller and easier to transport. They can replace large, aging, or broken fans with an array of smaller fans.
Mainstream’s IntelliCUBE EC fan array systems have become the first choice for retrofitting commercial and industrial air handlers. More benefits include a variety of fan options and fast quotes. Mainstream is a Berkeley Heights, NJ-based HVAC manufacturer with a focus on making the process of quoting and installing fan arrays and other HVAC components as easy as possible.
For more information, please visit www.mainstream-corp.com or contact Nick Walker at nick.walker@mainstream-corp.com. 47 Russo Place, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922.
About Mainstream
Mainstream was founded in the early 90’s as a family business in Northern New Jersey, manufacturing coils and other HVAC components. Over the past three decades, Mainstream has grown and evolved into one of the leading manufacturers of air handling systems and equipment. Continuous, iterative product development, paired with a steady expansion of production capability and a strong culture of service, has Mainstream positioned for robust growth throughout the next decade.
Mainstream’s core values of knowledge, innovation and integrity are the principles that have propelled the growth of the business, and characterize what clients have come to expect from us.
