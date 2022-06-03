Crypto Asset Rating Inc issues a Rating to AITECH Token
Crypto Asset Rating Inc. (CAR Inc), an independent structured rating company based in the United States, is delighted to provide a rating to AITECH, an eco-friendly HPC Data Center and Infrastructure-as-a-Service provider.
Crypto Asset Rating Inc has a revolutionary and proprietary advanced rating system that provides transparency, an astringent rating governance structure, and auditability in place.
Crypto Asset Rating Inc will provide an unbiased and accurate assessment of AITECH’s risk profile by providing a comprehensive evaluation of its business model, technology, token economics, and market opportunity. There are 125 rating parameters in total, and they are grouped into 15 categories.
"We're thrilled to offer AITECH an advance rating," said Rippy Sethi, Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer of Crypto Asset Rating Inc. "Our comprehensive platform is independent, ethical, transparent, and unbiased. Investors can make the right investment decisions with the help of this platform that offers an impartial analysis of crypto assets."
Solidus AITECH Limited was established in January 2021 as the Artificial Intelligence arm of the parent company Solidus Technologies. AITECH is building an Eco-Friendly High-Performance Computing (HPC) Data Centre & Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) for SMEs, giant corporations, and professionals. AITECH’s goal is to provide Artificial Intelligence services seamlessly to its customers via AITECH token.
Crypto Asset Rating Inc recognizes four comprehensive risk classifications as Financial Risk, Technology Risk, Business Risk, and Legal Risk.
The aim of this rating is to provide investors with a better understanding of the token to make informed decisions. This will also help to create a more transparent and efficient investment process.
Analysts provide insights into the platform's powerful engine. The ultimate rating committee carries out an extremely strict review of the thoroughly defined rating grid. The system is designed to be comprehensive and objective.
Crypto Tokens are a new and exciting investment opportunity. However, before investing in crypto tokens, it is important to understand the risks involved. Investors will be able to gain unbiased insight into the credibility, long-term viability, and risk of crypto assets through the propritory rating algorithm of Crypto Asset Rating Inc.
