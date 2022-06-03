Route 1015 Bridge Replacement Project to Start in Somerset County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that J.F. Shea Construction, Inc., of Mount Pleasant, will begin bridge replacement work on Monday, June 6, for the structure that carries Route 1015 (Wambaugh Hollow Road) over the Raystown Branch of the Juniata River in Allegheny Township, Somerset County.

On Monday, traffic will be detoured for demolition and replacement work to begin. The detour from the west side of the bridge will follow Route 1015 (Wambaugh Hollow Road) to Route 31 East to Route 3012 (New Baltimore Road) to New Baltimore and back to the bridge site.



Also, T-782 (Tunnel Road) will be closed at Route 1015 (Wambaugh Hollow Road). Traffic will travel the route back to Route 31 and follow the same detour. Traffic on Route 1017 (New Baltimore Road) will maintain access to Route 1015 (Wambaugh Hollow Road) and will also follow the Route 31 detour.



This detour will be in place until September 21. Motorists should allow extra time to travel the detour and should plan accordingly. Drivers need to be alert and use caution moving through the work zone.



The existing steel beam bridge will be replaced with a single-span Precast concrete spread box beam bridge. Additional work on this project will include minor approach work, pavement and drainage upgrades and guide rail work.



All work on this $947,000 project is expected to be completed by early October 2022. Work is not weather dependent.



Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105






