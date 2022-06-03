27th International Book Fair Opens in Rabat

MOROCCO, June 3 - The 27th International Book and Publishing Fair (SIEL), organized by the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication, under the patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, kicked off Thursday in Rabat.

The opening ceremony of this edition organized in partnership with the Wilaya of Rabat-Salé-Kenitra, the Rabat-Salé-Kenitra region and the commune of Rabat, was held in the presence of André Azoulay, advisor to HM the King, Mehdi Bensaid, Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Aouatif Hayar, Minister of Solidarity, Social Integration and Family, Abdoulaye Diop, Senegalese Minister of Culture and Communication, and several ambassadors accredited to Morocco.

The event will honor African literature, which is an opportunity to enshrine the policy of South-South cooperation advocated by the Kingdom under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, Bensaid told the press.

In this regard, the minister stressed the "power of culture" in bringing African cultures closer together and shedding light on the history of African countries and their peoples, adding that this event is also intended to be an opportunity to promote the practice of reading.

The organization in Rabat of the 27th edition of this event, from June 3 to 12, constitutes a consecration for this city as the cultural capital of the Kingdom, African capital of culture and capital of culture in the Islamic world for the year 2022.

The choice of African literature as guest of honor at the 27th SIEL reflects the multidimensional links between Moroccan culture and the cultures of brotherly African countries and is in line with the enlightened vision of HM King Mohammed VI for the promotion of South-South cooperation.

According to the organizers, this event is marked by the participation of 712 exhibitors representing 55 countries. A wide range of publications will be presented on this occasion, reflecting a diversity and richness which, in figures, reaches 100,000 titles.

In addition to conferences, presentations of new publications and poetry evenings in which 380 speakers will participate, other activities will take place, including the awarding of the Ibn Battouta Prize for travel literature, the Young Poets Prize and the National Reading Prize.

MAP 02 June 2022