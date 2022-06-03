Microsurgery Market Growth 2022-2030: Technological Advancements in Microsurgery
The microsurgery market size is expected to reach USD 3.38 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast periodNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global microsurgery market size is expected to reach USD 3.38 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Some of the major factors driving market revenue growth include the major prevalence of breast cancer and skin cancer, an increasing global geriatric population, and a higher preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures. Microsurgery is a type of surgical technique that allows an operation or surgery to be performed in a minimally invasive manner. Microsurgery is performed using high-powered microscopes and miniaturized surgical instruments that allow smaller incisions and sutures, among others.
This technique is applied in a wide range of medical specialties such as oral and maxillofacial surgery, general surgery, orthopedic surgery, ophthalmology, gynecological surgery, neurosurgery, otolaryngology, and podiatric surgery, pediatric surgery, and plastic surgery. The general surgery segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1383
Some Key Factors Contributing to the Global Pharma & Healthcare Market Growth
Unprecedented revenue growth of the global pharma & healthcare industry is attributed to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases worldwide, increasing geriatric population, rising awareness of health & wellness among consumers, and growing demand for more advanced healthcare services. Increasing demand for advanced drugs and therapeutics, growing availability of next-generation diagnostics and treatment options – especially in developing countries like India and China – rise in R&D activities and clinical trials in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, increasing public and private investments in healthcare research projects, and rising consumer expenditure on healthcare are among the other significant factors contributing to the industry revenue growth.
Some Key Highlights From the Report:
In November 2020, MMI Micro launched the world’s smallest wristed surgical instruments. These are designed to overcome the complexities of free-flap reconstructions, replantation, congenital malformations, peripheral nerve repairs, and lymphatic surgery.
The transplantation segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to the increasing number of heart and kidney transplant surgeries performed and rising awareness regarding the benefits of transplantation processes such as better quality of life, increased energy levels, increased lifespan, and others.
North America accounted for a significantly larger revenue share in the global market in 2020. The rising focus on the development of more advanced surgical procedures and robust presence of advanced healthcare facilities are some major factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.
Top Players in the Global Microsurgery Market:
Carl Zeiss AG, Olympus Corporation, Baxter International, Inc., KLS Martin Group, Tisurg Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., Aros Surgical Instruments Corporation, Microsurgical Technology, Inc., Peter Lazic Gmbh, Microsurgery Instruments, Inc., and Aesculap, Inc.
The coronavirus pandemic has had a drastic impact on the global healthcare industry, with rising cases of COVID-19 worldwide, substantially growing hospital admission and readmission rates, and rising demand for telehealth and telemedicine services for remote patient monitoring. Furthermore, rising focus on the development of rapid COVID-19 diagnostics such as the RT-PCR test kits, increased government funding for vaccine development, stringent regulatory norms and protocols for COVID-19 safety, and increasing sales of COVID-19 safety equipment, such as N-95 masks, face shields, PPE kits, and hand sanitizers, have driven the global pharma & healthcare industry revenue growth over the recent past.
To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/microsurgery-market
Microsurgery Market Segmentation:
Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
Free Flap Tissue Transfer
Suture and Grafting
Wound Reconstruction
Transplantation
Nerve Repair
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
Hospitals and Clinics
Academic & Government Research Institutions
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
General Surgery
Oncology
Neurology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedic Surgery
Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Gynecology Surgery
Others
Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
Operating Microscopes
Microsurgery Forceps & Needle Holders
Microsutures
Global Microsurgery Market Report: Regional Segmentation
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Italy
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E.
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Download Summary @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/1383
Global Microsurgery Market: Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary Sources
1.4.2. Secondary Sources
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Global Pharma & Healthcare Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Pharma & Healthcare Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5. Regulatory Framework
4.6. Price trend Analysis
4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1383
Frequently Asked Questions Answered in the Report:
What is the estimated revenue growth rate of the global Microsurgery market over the forecast period?
What are the major factors driving the global market revenue growth?
Which are the leading manufacturers and suppliers in the global Microsurgery market?
Which regional market is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global Microsurgery market over the forecast years?
What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the market?
Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.
Read More Reports:
Fertility Enhancing Treatment Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fertility-enhancing-treatment-market
Blepharitis Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/blepharitis-market
Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/recombinant-human-serum-albumin-market
Cellulite Reduction Devices Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cellulite-reduction-devices-market
Preclinical Tomography System Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/preclinical-tomography-system-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problem provide our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+ 12127101370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn