Việt Nam, EU seeks stronger agricultural cooperation

Ambassador Nguyễn Văn Thảo, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the EU, held talks with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt

BRUSSELS — Ambassador Nguyễn Văn Thảo, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the EU, has met with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski to discuss ways for fostering agricultural cooperation between the two sides.

At the meeting on June 1 (local time), Ambassador Thảo said agricultural cooperation is one of the pillars in bilateral ties, especially when the world is facing a growing challenge to food security.

Việt Nam and the EU hold great potential for cooperation in this area as the latter is working to diversify supply sources and guarantee food security while the former boasts agricultural strength and considerable advantages generated by the bilateral free trade agreement (EVFTA), he noted.

The ambassador called on the EU to increase sharing information and experience; help Việt Nam build policies and models for green, modern, and efficient agriculture along with enhancing its capacity in agriculture production through assistance in developing infrastructure, human resources, technology transfer; and invest more in hi-tech and smart farming, as well as agricultural processing for export in Việt Nam.

He also suggested the EU assist Việt Nam in adapting to climate change, mitigating its impacts on agriculture, and realising commitments on emissions reduction and environmental protection, especially those made at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) last year.

Wojciechowski said Việt Nam is the first developing country to ink a new-generation FTA with the EU, which shows the bloc’s high valuation of Việt Nam’s potential.

The EU views Việt Nam as an important partner in agriculture with great potential for expanding bilateral collaboration, he said, adding he will lead an agricultural business delegation to visit the country to promote agricultural links, not only in trading farm produce but also many other aspects.

Voicing his support for Thảo's cooperation proposals, the commissioner recommended both sides keep close coordination to further step up trade in agricultural products.

The EU is also ready to help Việt Nam respond to climate change impacts on agriculture, curb emissions, and protect the environment, which are issues needing global cooperation, according to Wojciechowski. — VNS