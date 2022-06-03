Automobiles And Heavy Equipment Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Automobiles And Heavy Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Automobiles And Heavy Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automobiles And Heavy Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automobiles and heavy equipment market size is expected to grow from $275.24 billion in 2021 to $305.7 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. As per TBRC’s automobiles and heavy equipment market research the market is then expected to grow to $444.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.8%. The growing demand for autonomous transportation is expected to drive the automobiles and heavy equipment market growth over the coming years.

The automobile and heavy equipment trucking market consists of sales of automobiles and heavy equipment trucking services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide over-the-road transportation of automobiles and heavy equipment. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Automobiles And Heavy Equipment Market Trends

Advancing technologies is a major trend gaining popularity in the automobile and heavy equipment market. Major companies operating in the automobile and heavy equipment market are focusing on developing innovative technological solutions.

Global Automobiles And Heavy Equipment Market Segments

The global automobiles and heavy equipment market is segmented:

By Type: Business Services, Managed Services, System Integrator, Others

By Application: Cars and Light Trucks, Medium and Heavy Trucks, Farm and Construction Equipment, Others

By Size: Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks, Light Trucks

By Geography: The global automobiles and heavy equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Automobiles And Heavy Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: American Rail Center Logistics, CEVA Logistics, DHL, FedEx Freight, United Parcel Service, Schneider National, C.H. Robinson, and J.B. Hunt Transport.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

