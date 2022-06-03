APM Online Training Courses Launched On Knowledge Train Platform

/EIN News/ -- City of London, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City of London, England -

UK based Knowledge Train has launched a new series of online training courses with certification from the Association for Project Management (APM). Focusing on project and programme management, these courses offer students the benefit of the APM’s experience and expertise from the convenience of their home or other location. Learn more about the APM online certification on Knowledge Train’s website.

A comprehensive understanding of project management disciplines is an invaluable asset in virtually all stages of industry, and individuals who demonstrate an aptitude for managing themselves as well assisting their team’s productivity in a project are in high demand. Irrespective of whether they wish to impress a potential employer or gain standing within the organisation they currently work for, such abilities are universally appreciated, giving the individual in question a much stronger foundation upon which to build their career. According to Knowledge Train, there are different schools of thought in project management, and each has its own strengths. Some, however, stand out above the rest due to their focus on certain aspects.

Managing Director of Knowledge Train Simon Buehring observes that, “APM qualifications are gaining increased interest from professionals seeking to get into project management, or for existing project managers looking to enhance their skill set. In the UK until now, PRINCE2 has been the number one choice when it comes to project management certification. However, PRINCE2 only provides guidance about when decisions should be taken on projects, and by whom. The APM qualifications explain the tools and techniques that are useful when making these decisions. As such, APM qualifications are a great compliment to people’s existing PRINCE2 qualifications.”

Knowledge Train offers two online (e-Learning) courses, both with certification. These consist of the entry-level PFQ (Project Fundamentals Qualification) and the intermediate level PMQ (Project Management Qualification). Students should be aware that signing up for the online courses means that they will be able to sit their respective online APM examinations as well.

Buehring adds, “Our APM online training courses are compliant with accessibility standards, and this includes online examinations. They are suitable for professionals who are too busy to attend classroom training, or for those wanting to learn at their own pace.” In providing these courses online, Knowledge Train has taken a massive step towards making this educational content accessible to people who might otherwise have missed this opportunity due to other obligations or even the inability to visit a classroom.

The company has also taken steps to ensure that this online facility is supported across as many devices as possible, enabling students to participate in their course of choice no matter what electronic medium they may use. For instance, the courses are equally accessible via laptops, desktop computers, tablets and so on. While the company recommends that students utilise a device with a relatively larger screen wherever possible (for ease of use), there is no barrier keeping students from studying via their smartphones if need be.

Knowledge Train says that many students are in the habit of studying while on the move, either during their daily commute or simply when they have a moment to spare in-between other concerns in their personal and professional lives. As a result, they may not always have a large screen on hand. However, most people carry a smartphone wherever they go, so Knowledge Train has made sure these devices will enjoy as much unfettered access to the company’s course materials as their counterparts.

There is also a question of cost — many students who sign up for online classes are freelancers or contractors, individuals who have to consider their investments very carefully. They may not always have a bigger device to use. Fortunately, online courses cost less than classroom equivalents, so this option is more forgiving of strict budgets.

https://youtu.be/rM0IdD0vuuw

Students who wish to study best practices in project management based on the APM Body of Knowledge are welcome to sign up for Knowledge Train’s APM online certification today. To begin, they need only visit the company’s official website. Alternatively, they may contact Jay Gao of Knowledge Train to follow up on any further enquiries.

