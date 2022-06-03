Children’s Square Announces Charles E. Lakin Foundation Grant

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA, USA, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children’s Square U.S.A. is pleased to announce that the Charles E. Lakin Foundation awarded the organization with a $434,800 grant to support the expansion of the psychiatric residential treatment initiative for both the Children’s Square’s Council Bluffs campus as well as the Omaha office. The grant will develop and implement the organization’s outpatient psychiatric services for current Children’s Square U.S.A. clients and youth in the community who need counseling.

Children’s Square U.S.A. is a non-profit dedicated to helping children and families have a bright future through social and emotional wellness. The organization is proud to offer behavioral and mental health services for young people in the Omaha community starting July 1.

Under the guidance of a board-certified pediatric psychiatrist, Children’s Square Behavioral Health Services and Outpatient Programs will offer a variety of resources and benefits, including:

● Trauma-informed outpatient therapy from an experienced clinical team

● A board-certified psychiatrist with a specialty in child, adolescent and family treatment

● A community-based approach to mental health care

● Access to in-home Behavioral Health Intervention Services

● Individual and family therapy options to meet each client’s individual needs

● Medication management

Children’s Square U.S.A.’s clinical team works to meet the unique needs of every child and family. The organization offers Behavioral and Mental Health services for children and youth up to 18 years of age to meet a wide range of needs, including, but not limited to:

● Anxiety and depression

● Behavioral issues

● Attachment issues

● Early childhood intervention

● Problematic sexual behaviors

● Physical, sexual and emotional abuse

● Trauma

“Children’s Square recognizes the need for more psychiatric and therapy services for children and youth. We want to be a part of the solution for the community. We are grateful for the support of the Charles E. Lakin Foundation. It will allow us to help hundreds of children and families,” said President & CEO Dr. Viv Ewing. To commemorate the Charles E. Lakin Foundation support, the foundation name is mounted on the donor wall of fame.

For additional information about Children’s Square or our mission, please call (712) 322-3700 or visit our website at www.childrenssquare.org.

About Children’s Square U.S.A.

Founded in 1882, Christian Home Association-Children’s Square U.S.A. is a private, non-profit, non-denominational organization with a history of caring for children and families for 138 years. Fully licensed and accredited with more than 150 employees, Children’s Square offers programs and services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The organization’s main campus is located in Council Bluffs, Iowa, with an office in Omaha, Nebraska that offers counseling, foster care and behavioral health programs.