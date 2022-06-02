Stacey Fearheiley is the Office Administrator for ISW. A self-termed “industry nomad,” she has worked in office operations and administration for both for-profit and non-profit organizations, domestic and international. Her skillset includes office management, operations procedures and processes, event management, and database administration.
Stacey streamlines ISW's processes and procedures to keep the team and office efficient and agile.
