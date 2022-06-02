AB979 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-06-02

WISCONSIN, June 2 - An Act to amend 450.137 (title), 450.137 (2) (b), 450.137 (2) (c), 450.137 (2) (d), 450.137 (2) (e), 450.137 (2) (f), 450.137 (3), 450.137 (4) (a), 450.137 (4) (b), 450.137 (5) and 450.137 (6); and to create 450.137 (1) (d) of the statutes; Relating to: right to try off-label therapies. (FE)