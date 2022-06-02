Mighty Dog Roofing Announces New Location in Milwaukee Metro Area - Open for Roof Inspections, Replacement, Repair, and More

/EIN News/ -- Brookfield, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield, Wisconsin -

Milwaukee Metro, WI: Mighty Dog Roofing has just opened a new location in the Milwaukee Metro region on West Bluemound Road. This new Mighty Dog Roofing office will provide roof repairs and inspections as well as replacements for the whole Milwaukee region.

This is the newest addition to Mighty Dog Roofing in the Midwest, following new branches in Southwest and West Michigan to better serve residents of the Great Lakes Region.

Mighty Dog Roofing, a company based in Omaha, is a rapidly growing roofing franchise with decades of experience delivering high-quality roofing and home repair services. To keep up with the demand of the current housing boom, this new location will serve many Milwaukee residents who need to work on their roofs and make other home repairs and improvements prior to selling.

The company's mission is to provide innovative technology, exceptional customer service, and a fair price to area customers. This implies less time spent dealing with red tape, insurance, and waiting lists, and quicker access to help without hidden costs.

Customers in the Milwaukee metro area can use a roofing visualizer tool on the website to experiment with different tile, shingle, or slate options on their property's roof or siding using computer-generated images combined with photos from their own property. The Milwaukee team also uses drones to conduct thorough house and roof inspections, which improves safety and saves clients time and money.

These technology updates within the company will better serve the community in both homes and investment opportunities. According to recent data, property owners in the region are investing more money in their homes, businesses, and commercial structures than ever before. In today's market, houses are an investment, therefore routine maintenance, repair, and improvement should be done to protect the home value and improve appeal. This is where Mighty Dog Roofing comes in to provide world-class roofing services that will not only preserve but also enhance the value of your property.

The local presence of this Milwaukee Metro roofing company means that expert roof installation, repair, and house improvement services are available to meet these demands at an affordable cost.

After the task is completed, Mighty Dog Roofing gives a craftsmanship warranty to ensure clients received a good value for their money. A Mighty Dog Roofing Watchdog conducts an annual maintenance checkup on behalf of the guarantee, assuring a long-lasting roof and safe roof.

The manufacturer's warranty on all Mighty Dog products also covers gutter systems, gutter guards, end caps, slate roof tiles, wood shakes, copper gutters, vinyl siding, steel siding, and aluminum windows.

Mighty Dog Roofing of Milwaukee Metro area is available and ready to provide exceptional customer service through attentive care, attention to detail, and excellent craftsmanship.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQQS4rvS8Po&t=5s

Potential clients who are ready to get started on that long-postponed roofing, gutter, siding, or windows replacement project can contact the professionals through their website or phone at 262-228-4335.

###

For more information about Mighty Dog Roofing of Milwaukee Metro, contact the company here:



Mighty Dog Roofing of Milwaukee Metro

Mat Szula

916-709-7332

mszula@mightydogroofing.com

15850 W. Bluemound Rd. Suite 101, Brookfield, WI, 53005

Mat Szula