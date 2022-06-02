Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with DRC Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Lutundula

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday with Democratic Republic of the Congo Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Christophe Lutundula in Washington, D.C.  Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Lutundula discussed efforts to promote peace and stability in eastern DRC amid rising regional tensions.  The Secretary noted recent attacks by M23 and other armed groups, urged de-escalation, and stressed the importance of continued regional dialogue to address the ongoing conflict to further the work of the Nairobi initiative.  Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Lutundula also discussed the importance of transparent and effective planning for the DRC’s 2023 elections.

