Việt Nam, Israel hold 2nd defence policy dialogue

VIETNAM, June 2 -

Signing ceremony for the minutes of the second Việt Nam-Israel Defence Policy Dialogue in Hà Nội on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The 2nd Việt Nam – Israel Defence Policy Dialogue took place in Hà Nội on Thursday under the co-chair by Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoàng Xuân Chiến, and Major General (retired) Amir Eshel, Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Defence.

During the event, the two sides reviewed the bilateral defence ties in recent times, and discussed orientations and solutions to further promote the defence cooperation in a practical and effective manner in the coming time.

They compared notes on regional and international security situation, and issues of common concerns.

Chiến showed his joy at Israel's success in the fight against the COVID-19, expressing his belief that the Israeli Government will continue to effectively control the pandemic and resume activities for economic development.

According to the Vietnamese officer, maritime security and safety issues, and sovereignty and territorial disputes have been posing challenges to peace, security, stability, development cooperation in the region and the world.

He affirmed that with its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, development, multilateralisation, and diversification of relations, Việt Nam always wants countries to resolve conflicts and differences by peaceful measures on the basis of respect to international law and basic principles of the UN Charter, significantly contributing to peace, stability and cooperation in each region and across the world.

The officers acknowledged the fruitful development of the friendship and all-around cooperation between the two countries, saying that the bilateral defence ties have been boosted, especially the effective promotion of the role of the defence policy dialogue mechanism, and cooperation in research, training, defence technology, cyber security, rescue, and exchange of delegations.

They agreed to further strengthen the exchange of high-ranking delegations, and cooperation in defence technology, training, and overcoming post-war consequences; and maintain information sharing between the two defence ministries. — VNS