Submit Release
News Search

There were 936 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,837 in the last 365 days.

Việt Nam, Israel hold 2nd defence policy dialogue

VIETNAM, June 2 -  

Signing ceremony for the minutes of the second Việt Nam-Israel Defence Policy Dialogue in Hà Nội on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The 2nd Việt Nam – Israel Defence Policy Dialogue took place in Hà Nội on Thursday under the co-chair by Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoàng Xuân Chiến, and Major General (retired) Amir Eshel, Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Defence.

During the event, the two sides reviewed the bilateral defence ties in recent times, and discussed orientations and solutions to further promote the defence cooperation in a practical and effective manner in the coming time.  

They compared notes on regional and international security situation, and issues of common concerns.

Chiến showed his joy at Israel's success in the fight against the COVID-19, expressing his belief that the Israeli Government will continue to effectively control the pandemic and resume activities for economic development.

According to the Vietnamese officer, maritime security and safety issues, and sovereignty and territorial disputes have been posing challenges to peace, security, stability, development cooperation in the region and the world.

He affirmed that with its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, development, multilateralisation, and diversification of relations, Việt Nam always wants countries to resolve conflicts and differences by peaceful measures on the basis of respect to international law and basic principles of the UN Charter, significantly contributing to peace, stability and cooperation in each region and across the world.

The officers acknowledged the fruitful development of the friendship and all-around cooperation between the two countries, saying that the bilateral defence ties have been boosted, especially the effective promotion of the role of the defence policy dialogue mechanism, and cooperation in research, training, defence technology, cyber security, rescue, and exchange of delegations.

They agreed to further strengthen the exchange of high-ranking delegations, and cooperation in defence technology, training, and overcoming post-war consequences; and maintain information sharing between the two defence ministries. — VNS

 

You just read:

Việt Nam, Israel hold 2nd defence policy dialogue

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.