CymSTAR announces new HQ facility in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

At the ribbon cutting ceremony on June 3, 2022, Jennifer Conway, CEO, Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce; and Dan Marticello, CEO and President, CymSTAR.

UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CymSTAR, LLC, a training and simulation company in the defense market, is today celebrating the inauguration of its new state-of-the-art Headquarters situated in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. The new facility provides a more efficient footprint of CymSTAR real estate for employees and customers.

This new 42,000-square-foot facility is home to more than 125 Broken Arrow-based employees. It houses a C-5 full-motion flight simulator used to test upgrades and modifications before implementation on the USAF’s current fleet of aircraft. The new facility can accommodate up to five full-flight simulators with its 60-foot-high ceiling providing CymSTAR with plenty of growth capability for future expansion of its operations.

“We are excited about the prospect of investing in our most valuable assets, our employees, and supporting the local economy by offering highly skilled job opportunities right here at home,” said Dan Marticello, CEO and President, CymSTAR. “This new state-of-the-art facility will allow us to grow our engineering and manufacturing capabilities and help attract highly talented individuals to support the mission readiness of our defense forces with leading-edge training innovations.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony was attended by Congressman Kevin Hern; The Honorable Ross Ford, Oklahoma State Representative; The Honorable John Haste, Oklahoma State Senator; Mayor Debra Wimpee, Broken Arrow; Mike Neal, President and CEO, Tulsa Chamber of Commerce; Jennifer Conway, CEO, Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce; and Dan Marticello, CEO and President, CymSTAR. The CymSTAR ceremony was also attended by other local and state government officials, customers, industry partners, media members, suppliers, and employees.

Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, CymSTAR’s employees and their families were invited to attend the Grand Opening celebration of the new facility.

“This celebration is a great opportunity to show our appreciation to CymSTAR’s employees for continuously going above and beyond in serving our customers, the U.S. Armed Forces,” said Marticello. “Recognized as a company that consistently exceeds customer expectations, we are proud to celebrate the commitment and dedication of our valued employees who have made the company’s reputation what it is today.”

“We are proud to have CymSTAR here in Broken Arrow and investing in our community. CymSTAR is looking to add 80-plus new employees over the next three years. This will have an economic impact of over $8.2 million,” said Jennifer Conway, President and CEO of Broken Arrow Chamber and Economic Development Corporation.

About CymSTAR

Headquartered in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, CymSTAR is a HUBZone certified and Service‐Disabled Veteran‐Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) employing over 200 employees in the United States and principally specializes in all aspects of commercial and military simulation, training systems, and engineering services.

Contacts:

Dan Marticello, CEO and President, CymSTAR: daniel.marticello@cymstar.com