State Environmental Officials Announce Student and School Recipients of ‘Green Team’ Awards 

BOSTON — State environmental officials today recognized students from 27 schools across the Commonwealth for outstanding environmental actions as members of the “Green Team,” a statewide environmental education program sponsored by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP). Students of any age can participate in the Green Team program, an initiative composed of students that share the goals of reducing pollution and protecting the environment. 219 classes registered for the Green Team this school year, comprised of more than 40,000 students at 192 schools.

“The Baker-Polito Administration congratulates all of the Green Team teachers and students who showed outstanding leadership and initiative during the past school year to raise environmental awareness in their schools, homes, and communities,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card. “Students and teachers were able to accomplish excellent work while recycling, composting, gardening, and learning both at school and in the home. These schools set a tremendous example for both their peers and their communities.”

Students took part in a range of activities, including:

Expanding school recycling programs;

Collecting textiles for donation and recycling;

Starting a compost pile using organic waste from the school cafeteria and using the compost it generates to nourish a garden to grow fruits and vegetables;

Planting trees and native wildflowers to attract pollinators and songbirds;

Repurposing and reusing materials to make “new” items;

Promoting water conservation;

Making their school driveways “Idle-Free Zones;”

Increasing energy efficiency in their schools and communities; and,

Reducing their carbon footprint at school and at home.

These activities incorporated classroom disciplines from the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), reading, writing, art, and other non-classroom, interrelated projects. Participating teachers received either a digital or hard-copy Green Team Kit containing classroom posters, lesson plans, recycling tips, and access to a library of other resources. In addition, 21 schools received recycling and/or composting equipment from the Green Team to initiate or expand school recycling programs, and five schools received signs reading “Idle-Free Zone” from the Green Team that serve as a visual reminder to drivers to turn off their engines while waiting in the schoolyard.

“Green Team students take the concept of environmental stewardship right into their own schools and communities with practical approaches to energy conservation, recycling, composting, and pollution prevention projects,” said MassDEP Commissioner Martin Suuberg. “This year, many students were able to see the fruit of their own labor as a number of projects involved planting seeds and using compost from their own cafeterias to create a school vegetable and fruit garden.”

Participating classes entered in a drawing for prizes, and 27 classes received prizes for their efforts. Three schools won grand prizes for schoolwide participation in recycling and/or composting programs and will receive performances by environmental “edu-tainer” Jack Golden. Seven schools focused their efforts on composting and community gardens and received gift cards to local garden centers for trees and gardening supplies to further enhance their school or community garden. The other classes received prizes for their participating students such as pencils, wrist bands, key chains, seeded bookmarks, and coloring books.

The following are Green Team prize winners for 2021-22:

Scroll left Scroll right School Name Community Teacher Grade Prize Roberta G. Doering School Agawam Tammy Rumplik 5-6 Garden Certificate Amesbury Elementary School Amesbury Bruce McBrien 4 Recycled Newspaper Pencils Gibbs School Arlington Rachel Oliveri 6 Seeded Bookmarks Ottoson Middle School Arlington Rachel Oliveri 7-8 Garden Certificate Thompson Elementary School Arlington Jess Fallon 5 Recycled Newspaper Pencils Rainbow Workshop and Learning Center Assonet Elizabeth Lawton Pre-k Compost Activity Book Swift River Elementary School Belchertown Bianca Schliemann 1 Garden Certificate Hoosac Valley Middle and High School Cheshire Sadie Terramare 8-12 Wrist Bands Youth Center Inc. Cheshire Sonia DiSanti K-6 Garden Certificate Mount Alvernia Academy Chestnut Hill Maria Lyons K-6 School-wide Recycling Show Chicopee High School Chicopee Stephanie Clymer 9-12 Recycled Tire Keychains Wahconah Regional High School Dalton April LeSage 9-12 Seeded Bookmarks Newton Elementary School Greenfield Miriam Robinson K-12 Recycled Tire Keychains Marigold Montessori School Haverhill Linda Malbon Pre-k Compost Activity Book Hingham Middle School Hingham Sarah Cassidy 6-8 Textile Wrist Bands Hingham Middle School Hingham Shayna Miller 6-8 Wrist Bands William L. Foster Elementary School Hingham Christin Eigenmann 5 Wrist Bands Memorial Middle School Hull Heather Weber 6-8 Wrist Bands Chittick Elementary School Hyde Park Teresa Strong K-5 School-wide Recycling Show Robert Frost Middle School Lawrence Paul Flanigan 5-8 School-wide Recycling Show St. Patrick School Lowell Marjorie O'Donnell 5 Seeded Bookmarks St. Mary's High School Lynn Stacy Drector 6-12 Garden Certificate Norwood Montessori School Norwood Tamiko Porter K-12 Garden Certificate Captain Samuel Brown Elementary School Peabody Diane Bugler K-12 Textile Wrist Bands Collins Middle School Salem Barbara McLernon 6-8 Garden Certificate Scituate High School Scituate Juvelyn Hartweg 9-12 Seeded Bookmarks George R. Martin Elementary School Seekonk Corinne Carvalho 4 Seeded Bookmarks

“I am thrilled to hear that Ms. Carvalho's fourth grade class at George R. Martin Elementary School in Seekonk is being recognized for their outstanding environmental actions as members of the Green Team,” said State Senator Paul R. Feeney (D-Foxborough). “The Green Team Program is an excellent way to instill the value of environmental conservation and empowers students and teachers to take action preserving the environment in their own communities. Thank you to the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection for sponsoring this important program.”

“I am incredibly proud of the work done by our South Shore students to earn the ‘Green Team’ designation,” said State Senator Patrick O’Connor (R-Weymouth). “The activities these students learned about and took part in – recycling, sustainability, and conservation – are crucial to preserving our environment for future generations.”

“I offer my congratulations to Seekonk’s George R. Martin Elementary School students and their teacher Corinne Carvalho for taking creative and positive environmental actions with their Green Team through the Seeded Bookmarks project,” said State Representative Steven Howitt (R-Seekonk). “The pollinators will thank you, and we all are appreciative of your good work.”

“I am especially proud of the students of Scituate High School and their teacher Juvelyn Hartweg for immersing themselves in the simple, daily steps we can all take to reduce waste and to learn about how fragile our environment is,” said State Representative Patrick Kearney (D-Scituate). “I appreciate that the Commonwealth recognizes and supports the leading role our young people play in showing all of us that being mindful of developing practical, environmentally conscious habits really does make a difference across the planet.”

“I am thrilled to offer my congratulations to Green Team prize winners across the Commonwealth for their excellent work to protect our environment,” said State Representative Joan Meschino (D-Hull). “The commitment and zeal that our young people bring to the fight against climate change are more important than ever, and I applaud these classes' efforts to better their communities on the local level.”

To learn more or to participate in the 2022-23 school year, teachers may sign up online at the Green Team’s website.

MassDEP’s mission is to protect and enhance the Commonwealth’s natural resources – air, water and land – to provide for the health, safety and welfare of all people, and a clean and safe environment for future generations. In carrying out this mission, MassDEP commits to address and advance environmental justice and equity for all people of the Commonwealth, provide meaningful, inclusive opportunities for people to participate in agency decisions that affect their lives, and ensure a diverse workforce that reflects the communities served by the agency.

