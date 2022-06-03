Submit Release
U.S. Students in Danger of Falling Behind

Why STEM Education Matters More Than Ever

It’s imperative that parents find ways to teach their children STEM at a young age, especially programming as it will be the language of the future. ”
— Abid Abedi, Founder/CEO of iCode.
FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report by American Action Forum (AAF) which examined labor force trends, the U.S. will be short 1.1 million STEM workers overall by 2024.

U.S. policymakers and industry leaders have also taken notice of the shortage in the STEM workforce which they believe is vital to sustain global competitiveness and national security. In the National Academies’ report Rising Above the Gathering Storm, leaders specifically call for better K-12 science and mathematics education.

Claire M. Fraser, PhD, director and founder of the University of Maryland School of Medicine’s Institute for Genome Sciences, recently said, “Interventions to promote, boost, and encourage students to move into STEM education and careers must start at the K-12 phase…”

However, the U.S. educational system continues to struggle with providing a quality STEM education for the majority of students. A recent report from the National Science Board (NSB) found that U.S. students’ performance in STEM education continues to fall behind that of students in other countries. The U.S. ranked 25th out of 37 ranked nations in mathematical literacy among 15-year-olds according to the Elementary and Secondary STEM Education Science and Engineering Indicators 2022 produced by the NSB.

A number of causes have been cited as the reasons school districts continue to struggle in offering STEM education. The list includes a shortage of qualified STEM teachers, a rapidly evolving curriculum due to technological advances, and the often expensive equipment which also must be updated with advances in technology.

However, it’s clear that swift action must be taken to change the course of our educational system. Many school districts have begun looking to third-party STEM educators, such as iCode, to step in and fill in the gap.

iCode offers its proprietary, hands-on STEM curriculum covering a wide variety of topics including programming, robotics, and even digital design.

“It’s imperative that parents find ways to teach their children STEM at a young age, especially programming as it will be the language of the future,” said Abid Abedi, Founder/CEO of iCode.

iCode is a STEM education franchise that offers a variety of STEM classes and camps for K-12 students at its campuses and local school facilities nationwide.
