South Florida Natural Stone Polishing Company, Just Call Classic, Boast Growth and Career Opportunities

Just Call Classic, Inc., is a is a family-owned licensed and insured South Florida natural stone restoration and polishing company.

Just Call Classic, a growing natural stone services company, seeks highly-motivated individuals to join a team of trained natural stone technicians.

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The stone care services industry is thriving due to the popularity of marble, travertine, granite, and various other natural stone in homes and businesses throughout Florida. This has resulted in a significantly increased need for skilled marble and stone technicians. Just Call Classic, South Florida’s leading natural stone specialized care and services provider, is excited to announce immediate openings within their growing organization.

Just Call Classic is seeking experienced Marble and Stone Technicians and Apprentices to join a team of hardworking, skilled workers. Trained technicians are required to perform an extensive list of services, including natural stone repairs, polishing, cleaning, restoration, and various other related services.

Just Call Classic serves home, business, and yacht owners with natural stone flooring, counters, bathrooms, outdoor patios, and more. Technicians are responsible for the maintenance, care, and repair of an extensive list of natural stone surfaces, including marble, travertine, granite, and terrazzo.

Just Call Classic provides services to high-end residential, commercial, and yacht clients. Applicants must be willing to report to work in a clean, neat, and professional manner. Excellent communication and customer service skills are also required. Interested applicants must be willing to work on a team to perform hands-on work assignments.

Inexperienced workers are encouraged to apply as a Natural Stone Apprentice. Apprentices will receive on-the-job training, working alongside and assisting technicians with all types of natural stone tasks.

Applying as a Natural Stone Apprentice is an opportunity to advance within a highly sought industry with a growing company. On-the-job training is available that will provide employees with future opportunities as an independent full-time technician and increased pay.

Full and part-time positions are available. Benefits include competitive pay, retirement benefits, vacation leave, sick pay, and more.

Just Call Classic provides natural stone care, maintenance, and repair services in Broward, Palm Beach, Miami-Dade counties, and surrounding areas. Interested applicants must be able to pass a background check and drug test, and have a clean driving record.

More about Just Call Classic

Just Call Classic is a growing company that is known for its quality service, attention to detail, and impeccable workmanship. Reach out to Just Call Classic today for more information about starting an exciting career as a Natural Stone Technician or Apprentice. Contact Just Call Classic directly at 954-551-9277 or apply online at https://www.justcallclassic.com/careers/.

