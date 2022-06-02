Autism Activist Alicia Trautwein Works to Provide Inspiration & Support for Special Needs Families Through Advocacy Work

In harnessing her background as a motivational speaker, non-profit founder, and activist, Alicia is on a mission to educate the world about autism acceptance

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alicia Trautwein - the St. Louis-based motivational speaker, founder of The Mom Kind, autism advocate, and anti-bullying activist - is on a mission to educate the world about autism acceptance.

While there is perhaps greater awareness about autism today than ever before, there are still enormous strides to be made. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that, in 2021, approximately 1 in 44 children was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD); yet, it is also estimated that thousands upon thousands of young people receive no diagnosis, or are even misdiagnosed.

Additionally, the lack of awareness presents further challenges to those diagnosed with ASD and their families. Autism Speaks recently noted that two-thirds of children with autism between the ages of 6 and 15 have reported being bullied and nearly 28 percent of youth with ASD have self-injurious behaviors.

As a parent with three autistic children herself, Alicia knows firsthand just how important it is not only to raise awareness about autism, but to help empower families with autistic children as well as autistic adults with the tools they need to achieve their goals. That is why she founded The Mom Kind, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing a community in which adults and parents of children with autism are supported with resources to help them continue with their respective journeys.

“When two of my children were diagnosed with autism within six weeks of each other, I felt lost and confused, so I went to the Internet to help find information about what it is like to parent multiple children on the spectrum,” says Alicia. “However, all I could find was information from doctors’ perspective and nothing on parenting. This prompted me to dive into doing research and meet with experts in the field.”

She adds, “This all helped me learn how to balance life as a special needs parent, and, as I went through that process, I decided to dedicate my life to providing inspiration and support for other special needs families. Whether that be through my non-profit, The Mom Kind, through a one-on-one consultation, or even through my public speaking engagements, I hope to be a resource to others. As I always say to others in our community: You aren’t alone, and although you may feel lost or frightened at the moment, there’s an entire support network waiting to help you.”

To learn more about Alicia Trautwein and her advocacy work, click here.


