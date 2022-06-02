Route 4045 Boquet Road Closure Extended

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists that the closure of Route 4045 (Boquet Road) located in Penn Township, Westmoreland County is extended until late July, weather permitting. The closure located between Frye Road and Walton Road began on Monday, April 18.

The closure is in place to allow crews to remove and replace the deteriorated metal cross pipe with a new concrete pipe. A posted detour is in place utilizing Route 4037 (Claridge Export Road / Claridge Elliot Road), Route 993, and Business 66.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

# # #

