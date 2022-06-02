Top Doc Clinics Miami Hosts Influential Medical, Wealth, and Personal Development Summit at Miami Luxury Resort

Top Doc Clinics Miami Hosts Influential Summit With Pro Athletes & Top Doctors. Friday, June 3rd until Sunday, June 5th, 2022. Four Seasons Resort:1435 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131.

Top Doc Clinics Miami is hosting The Health, Wealth, and Self Summit in Miami, Florida June 3rd to June 5th, 2022, at the Four Seasons Brickell. Top Doc Clinics Miami is one of Florida’s leading sports medicine, rejuvenation, and performance restoration clinics. They offer scientific procedures that will detoxify the body and restore it to optimal levels.

If you’re looking for opportunities to shrink back and play small, the Health, Wealth, & Self Summit will convince you to do otherwise. This weekend, doctors, CEOs, investors, tech founders, professional athletes, and industry leaders will be descending upon Miami’s legendary Four Seasons Resort in Brickell to learn from the nation’s best and brightest.

The summit will feature presentations by industry leaders such as Omar Periu (Serial Entrepreneur/ Author), Patrick Ziemer (Best-Selling Author of P.E.M.F.), Dr. Marlene Siegel, DVM, Mark Gordon, MD, FACC, NFL Coach Terry Robiskie, (Retired NFL Head Coach & Super Bowl Champion), Eric Stoller, Patrick Porter, Gibson Sylvestre, MBA, Douglas Grant, and Bert Oliva.

The Health, Wealth, and Self Summit will bring together some of the nation’s top doctors, chiropractors, dentists, professional athletes, financial advisors, life coaches, entrepreneurs, civic leaders, educators, keynote speakers, and mental health advocates. There will be numerous breakout sessions aimed helping people navigate through challenging times.

Each guest will be given the opportunity to share his or her best ideas as well as hear from the nation’s leading doctors, business leaders, financial advisors, and medical experts. Guests will be challenged to use the knowledge gained to go serve on nonprofit boards and make positive changes in underserved communities. They will learn to live longer, stronger, and together.

Friday, June 3rd until Sunday, June 5th, 2022.

Four Seasons Resort:1435 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131.

People interested in optimizing their health and vitality can explore all of Top Doc Clinic’s services at the Four Seasons Resort, 1435 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131.

For more information on Top Doc Clinic’s offerings, you can visit https://betoplocal-topdocclinics.ropstambpo.com/

