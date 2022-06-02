Global Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Market to reach USD 4.8 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 9%: Straits Research

The global powered air purifying respirator market size was valued at USD 2,278 million in 2021 and is expected to reach a valuation of USD 4,867 million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period 2022–2030

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A PAPR (powered air-purifying respirator) protects workers from polluted air. PAPRs consist of headgear and fan assembly that takes ambient air that has been infected with one or more types of pathogens or pollutants, actively filters away from a sufficient proportion of these risks, and then delivers the clean air to the user's face, mouth, and nose. N95 masks and other filtration facepiece respirators have a lower assigned protection factor. PAPRs are also known as positive-pressure masks, blower units, or blowers.

According to the NIOSH Respirator Selection Logic, PAPRs are recommended for concentrations of hazardous particulates or gases greater than the applicable occupational exposure limit. Still, less than the immediately dangerous to life or health (IDLH) level and the manufacturer's maximum-use concentration, assuming the respirator has a sufficient assigned protection factor.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/powered-air-purifying-respirator-market/request-sample





Favorable Regulations and Advent of Biological Hazards to Drive the Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market

Occupational safety requirements are the primary driver of the PAPR market. Regulatory restrictions mandating companies to ensure worker safety in industries will stimulate demand for powered air purifying respirators. These standards specify the powered air purifying respirator necessary for protection during specific industrial or commercial procedures. According to the Personal Protective Equipment at Work Regulations (1992) in the United Kingdom, companies must provide PAPR to employees who may be exposed to health or safety problems at work.

The European Committee for Standardization (CEN) is responsible for PPE standardization in Europe under Directive 89/686/EEC. By setting safety requirements and conditions for its sale and unrestricted movement throughout the European market, the directive ensures that personal protective equipment (PPE) meets quality and safety standards. The declaration covers any piece of equipment, device, or appliance designed to be held or worn by a person to protect them against health and safety hazards.

Risk assessment, employer and employee responsibilities, safety measures, personal protective equipment , and the prevention of workplace accidents were all established in the directive. These directives are legally binding and must be incorporated into national legislation by EU members. Such favorable laws will propel the PAPR market over the forecast period.

The COVID-19 virus, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, is a highly contagious infection that causes fatal respiratory disorders, posing a severe public health threat. Since there was no vaccine for this virus, countermeasures rely on slowing or stopping transmission from one person to another.

There is also an increasing effort to limit or prevent transmission to healthcare personnel and first responders dealing with the pandemic. As a result, numerous regulatory and government authorities worldwide have recommended the use of proper personal protective equipment (PPE) to curb the virus from spreading. As a result, PAPR will undoubtedly become more important in healthcare .

The emergence of biological viruses in the past, such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), Zika, and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), and a shift in the pharmaceutical sector toward proactive measures, are anticipated boost product demand throughout the forecast period. The market for multi-purpose PAPR, such as respirators with built-in gas detectors, is expected to spur R&D for effective and long-lasting PAPR to prevent biological threats from spreading. The factors above are likely to drive the PAPR market in the following years.





Impact of COVID-19

The pandemic of COVID-19 had a beneficial impact on PAPR demand in the healthcare business. N95 filtering facepiece respirators (FFRs), surgical N95 FFRs, and PAPRs are all commonly used in the healthcare field. PAPRs can be used during operations where healthcare staff is exposed to a higher risk of aerosolized germs that could cause acute respiratory infections. PAPRs is the least familiar of the respirator mentioned above kinds among healthcare workers.

Surgical N95 respirators or medical respirators should be worn by healthcare personnel directly exposed to the COVID-19 virus. Other options must be employed if these respirators are not accessible, such as surgical masks and different types of filtered facepiece respirators, such as PAPRs, full-facepieces, and elastomeric half-mask air-purifying respirators. As a result, PAPR demand is anticipated to rise during the forecast period.

The government's lockdown restrictions had a detrimental influence on PAPR demand in industrial, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries in 2020 since PAPRs are predominantly employed.

The post-pandemic period will be crucial for the global powered air purifying respirator market . Supply chain interruptions might impede recovery, affecting market dynamics and product prices. Furthermore, the worldwide market would challenge distribution and transportation capacity constraints, adverse financial conditions, and rising costs. Limited manufacturing, support operations, labor shortages, and limits for other end-user sectors, suppliers, and vendors may also prevent consumers from getting what they want. Overall, the global powered air purifying respirator market will have difficulty recovering.





Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/powered-air-purifying-respirator-market/global/





Regional Insights

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central and South America, and the Middle East and Africa make up the market's five regions. North America and Europe are the two most important PAPR markets. The rise of oil and gas, chemicals, and manufacturing, particularly in Canada, is predicted to enhance product demand.

Due to the stringent laws, employers in the region are required to utilize respiratory protection equipment to ensure the safety of their employees. Hefty penalties associated with non-compliance with these regulations are expected to increase regional product demand. Safety requirements are expected to be the key drivers of the North American PAPR market over the forecast period.

Europe is expected to be the second-largest market for PAPR, with an expected market value of USD 1,047 million by 2030. Strict workplace health and safety rules are likely to boost product demand in the European Union over the forecast period. Rising concerns about mortality due to respiratory diseases, combined with strict regulatory restrictions limiting silica content and asbestos, are expected to drive demand for PAPR in the industrial, construction, and mining industries over the forecast period.

Over the forecast period, rising investments in the construction, manufacturing, and food and beverage sectors are expected to fuel product demand in the Asia-Pacific. Automobile and electronics sectors are expected to increase in China and India. Over the forecast period, PAPR demand is expected to be driven by stringent employee safety and health regulations in various high-risk occupations.

Increasing investments in the defense, healthcare, and agriculture industries will likely drive economic growth in several countries, including Colombia and Chile. In the long run, government rules governing employee safety and harmful gas exposure are set to increase demand for PAPR in Central & South America. Over the forecast period, PAPR demand is likely to be driven by the Middle East's developing oil and gas industry. PAPR demand is predicted to rise in response to increasing worries about respiratory ailment cases and strict industry rules.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/powered-air-purifying-respirator-market/request-sample





Key Highlights

The global powered air purifying respirator market was valued at USD 2,278 million in 2021 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9% by 2030 .

. By product, the full face mask product segment is expected to reach USD 2,528 million by 2030 .

. By application, the industrial application segment is expected to reach USD 832 million by 2030 .

. Geographically, the global powered air purifying respirator market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central and South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe were the two significant regional markets in 2021





Competitive Players in the Global Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market

3M Company

Honeywell International Inc.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Avon Rubber plc

Bullard,

Dragerwerk AG & Co.

Optrel AG

ILC Dover LP

Sundstrom Safety

Allegro Industries

Gentex Corporation

SureWerx

RSG Safety

Shigematsu Works Co. Ltd.

Miller Electric Mfg. LLC.





Global Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market: Segmentation

By Product

Half Mask

Full Face Mask

Helmets

Hoods & Visors

By Application

Oil & Gas

Metal Fabrication

Agricultural

Food & Beverages

Fire Services

Petrochemical/Chemical

Industrial

Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare

Mining

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America

The Middle East and Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Environment & Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7 Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8 Parent Market Overview

4.9 Technology Landscape

4.10 Market Share Analysis

4.11 Potential Venture Analysis

4.12 Regional Price Trends

4.13 Raw Material Trends

4.14 Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1 Labor Cost

4.14.2 Consumables

4.14.3 Maintenance Cost

4.15 Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

4.15.1 Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.15.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.15.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

4.15.4 Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast till 2021

4.15.4.1 North America

4.15.4.2 Europe

4.15.4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.15.4.4 Central and South America and the Caribbean

4.15.4.5 The Middle East and Africa

5 Product Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2 Half Mask

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3 Full Face Mask

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.4 Helmets

5.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.5 Hoods & Visors

5.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6 Application Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2 Oil & Gas

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3 Metal Fabrication

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.4 Agricultural

6.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.5 Food & Beverage

6.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.6 Fire Services

6.6.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.7 Petrochemical/Chemical

6.7.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.8 Industrial

6.8.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.9 Pharmaceuticals

6.9.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.10 Healthcare

6.10.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.11 Mining

6.11.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.12 Others

6.12.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7 Regional Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Economic Overview

7.2.2 Market Scenario

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

7.2.5 Mexico

7.3 Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.3.1 Economic Overview

7.3.2 Market Scenario

7.3.3 Brazil

7.3.4 Argentina

7.3.5 Colombia

7.3.6 Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Economic Overview

7.4.2 Market Scenario

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 The U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 The Rest Of Europe

7.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

7.5.1 Economic Overview

7.5.2 Market Scenario

7.5.3 China

7.5.4 Japan

7.5.5 India

7.5.6 Australia

7.5.7 South Korea

7.5.8 Rest Of APAC

7.6 Middle East

7.6.1 Economic Overview

7.6.2 Market Scenario

7.6.3 South Arabia

7.6.4 The UAE

7.6.5 Qatar

7.6.6 Oman

7.6.7 Turkey

7.6.8 The Rest Of Middle East

7.7 Africa

7.7.1 Economic Overview

7.7.2 Market Scenario

7.7.3 Nigeria

7.7.4 South Africa

7.7.5 The Rest Of Africa

8 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

8.1 Competition Dashboard

8.2 Industry Structure

8.3 3M Company

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Performance

8.3.3 Recent Developments

8.3.4 Portfolio

8.4 Honeywell International Inc.

8.5 MSA Safety Incorporated

8.6 Avon Rubber plc

8.7 Bullard

8.8 Dragerwerk AG & Co.

8.9 Optrel AG

8.10 ILC Dover LP

8.11 Sundstrom Safety

8.12 Allegro Industries

8.13 Gentex Corporation

8.14 SureWerx

8.15 RSG Safety

8.16 Shigematsu Works Co. Ltd.

8.17 Miller Electric Mfg. LLC.

9 Conclusion & Recommendation

10 Acronyms & Abbreviations

For More Information, TOC, Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/powered-air-purifying-respirator-market/toc

Market News

April 2022 - Allegro Industries Fit Testing Respirators to Ensure Employee Safety

- Allegro Industries Fit Testing Respirators to Ensure Employee Safety Feb 2022 - Miller Introduces New Face Shield PAPR

- Miller Introduces New Face Shield PAPR October 2021 - Worker Safety is About to Change with New Connected Services Platform from MSA Safety

- Worker Safety is About to Change with New Connected Services Platform from MSA Safety July 2020- Aero Parts Australia Ltd. (APA), a distributor of commercial air, life support, and military equipment in Australia and New Zealand, was acquired by Gentex Corporation. The former will be able to better serve its customers in the industries above due to this acquisition.

News Media

Coronavirus Crisis - Impact Of COVID-19 On Healthcare Industry

Escalating R&D in the Global Viral Vaccine Market to Beget an Astounding CAGR of 8.49%

Higher Adoption Rate of Surgical Masks in the Healthcare Sector

Rising in Demand for Textile Application Driving Dye Sublimation Printing Ink Market Growth

Technological Advancement to Drive the Respirators Market

Higher Adoption Rate of Surgical Masks in the Healthcare Sector





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Hospital Gowns Market : Information by Type (Surgical, Nonsurgical), Usability (Disposable, Reusable), Risk Type (Minimal-Risk Gowns, Low-Risk), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Advanced Wound Dressing Market : Information by Product (Foam, Hydrocolloid), Application (Chronic, Acute Wounds), End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Electrodialysis Systems Market : Introduction by Type (Continuous Electrolysis, Batch Electrolysis), Scale (Industrial Scale, Laboratory Scale), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Powered Air Purifying Respirator Market : Information by Product (Half Mask, Full Face Mask, Helmets), Application (Oil & Gas, Metal Fabrication, Agricultural), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Home Infusion Therapy Market : Information by Type (Product, Services), Product (Infusion Pumps, Intravenous Sets), Application (Anti-Infective, Endocrinology), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Neurodegenerative Disease Market : Information by Indication Type (Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimer's Disease), Drug Type (Cholinesterase Inhibitors), and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.