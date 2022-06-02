DLNR News Release: DOFAW FIREFIGHTERS WORKING TO EXTINGUISH SMALL WILDLAND FIRE ON O‘AHU

(HONOLULU) – A small wildfire in the Kuaokalā Forest Reserve likely started from an unattended campfire. This morning a small team of firefighters from the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) continue work to put out the fire, estimated to be one-two acres in size.

Drought conditions, currently impacting about half the population of Hawai‘i, are expected to increase the number of and potentially the severity of wildland fires in the coming dryer, summer months. Next week DLNR/DOFAW and other wildland fire agencies and organizations will kick off the annual Wildfire & Drought LOOKOUT! campaign to raise awareness about the increasing risk of serious wildfires.

Called the Kuaokalā Guarantee Fire, it started around 4 p.m. Tuesday and was initially attacked by a pair of DOFAW wildland firefighters. Ten firefighters and three brush trucks are expected at the fire this morning to try and contain it. Described as “located in steep terrain, with a homogenous fuel source, the fire is continuously creeping and spreading.”

The fire is about 10% contained and is not threatening any structures. Fire managers say the fire has the potential to double in size today due to the terrain, light flashy fuels in the area, and static weather conditions. They also indicate that unattended campfires have been an issue in the Kuaokalā Forest Reserve and in the Kuaokalā Game Management Area in the past.

