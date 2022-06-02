Zebra mussels confirmed in Spring Lake in Scott County

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a report of zebra mussels in Spring Lake, next to the city of Prior Lake in Scott County.

The DNR confirmed a report of an adult zebra mussel found by Blue Water Science while conducting a curly-leaf pondweed survey in Spring Lake. Spring Lake is connected to Prior Lake, where zebra mussels were confirmed in 2009. The DNR is in contact with the Prior Lake-Spring Lake Watershed District about follow-up surveys to determine the distribution of zebra mussels in the lake.

Whether or not a lake has any invasive species, Minnesota law requires boaters and anglers to:

Clean watercraft and trailers of aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species,

Some invasive species are small and difficult to see at the access. To remove or kill them, take one or more of the following precautions before moving boats or equipment to another waterbody:

Spray with high-pressure water.

Rinse with very hot water (120 degrees for at least two minutes or 140 degrees for at least 10 seconds).

Dry for at least five days.

Zebra mussels can compete with native species for food and habitat, cut the feet of swimmers, reduce the performance of boat motors, and cause expensive damage to water intake pipes.

People should contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist if they think they have found zebra mussels or any other invasive species.

More information is available on the Aquatic Invasive Species page of the DNR website.