Submit Release
News Search

There were 953 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,836 in the last 365 days.

DNR Conservation Officer Academy kicks off

Nineteen people with a broad range of backgrounds are training as part of the 21st class of candidates to join the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources as conservation officers.

The candidates began at the Conservation Officer Academy at Camp Ripley May 31 and will continue there through the summer, learning about topics ranging from fish and wildlife laws and investigations to patrol procedures and rules of evidence. Upon graduation, they will field train for several months with experienced officers before being assigned their own station.

“Conservation officers are integral parts of their communities and play a vital role in protecting natural resources and public safety in Minnesota,” said Col. Rodmen Smith, director of the DNR Enforcement Division. “I’m excited for this new class to begin serving the people of Minnesota, and I’m confident they’ll continue the DNR Enforcement Division’s proud tradition.”

Seven of this year’s attendees have a traditional law enforcement background while the others took part in CO PREP, which provides candidates law enforcement training prior to their academy enrollment, so that they’re eligible for Peace Officer Standards and Training certification.       

There are 155 conservation officer field stations in Minnesota. Currently, 35 of them are vacant.

You just read:

DNR Conservation Officer Academy kicks off

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.