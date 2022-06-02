Cyberbiosecurity Market Size, Share and Major Industry Players and Forecast to 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Cyberbiosecurity Market By Attack Type (Malware, Phishing Mails, Ransomware, Sabotage, Other Malicious Activities), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Cyberbiosecurity is an emerging and nascent disciple that addresses the educational and workforce gap between cyber-physical systems, cybersecurity, and biosecurity.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyberbiosecurity Market represents the convergence of cybersecurity, cyber-physical security, and biosecurity. Cybersecurity is crucial to safeguard bio economy of a country and cyberbiosecurity breaches can directly impact patients in various ways – from compromised data privacy to disruption in production and distribution. This can significantly impact a region’s ability to fight and respond to large-scale biological events such as epidemics and pandemics. Growing need to strengthen cybersecurity for safe and effective production of biopharmaceuticals, rising awareness regarding importance of cyberbiosafety and resultant rise in investment to develop robust solutions, and increasing focus on assessing emerging cybersecurity risks in biopharmaceutical sector are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, rising incidence of ransomware and malware attacks on research institutes, growing availability of massive intellectual property of healthcare sector, and increasing concerns regarding data security are some other factors expected to boost adoption of cyberbiosecurity solutions and contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

The Global Cyberbiosecurity Market Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Cyberbiosecurity Market industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Cyberbiosecurity Market market along with crucial statistical data about the Cyberbiosecurity Market market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2030.

Key Highlights From The Report

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

IBM

Cisco

Crowdstrike

Foritnet

Symantec

Check Point Software

Palo Alto Networks

CyberArk

Zscaler

Cybereason

Towerwall

Sophos

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global cyberbiosecurity market on the basis of attack type, end-use, and region:

Attack Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2030)

Malware

Phishing Mails

Ransomware

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks

Password Attacks

Sabotage

Corporate Espionage

Crime/Extortion

Other Malicious Activities

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2030)

Biomedical Research Organizations

Medical Equipment and Surgical Material Manufacturers

Pharmaceutical Firms

Immunology Experts and Pharmacies

Healthcare Logistics & Transportation Companies

Food & Agriculture Companies

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Cyberbiosecurity Market market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Cyberbiosecurity Market market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Cyberbiosecurity Market market.

