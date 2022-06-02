Secretary Blinken’s Call with UK Foreign Secretary Truss

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Secretary Truss discussed the urgency of continued support to Ukraine, including vital humanitarian and security assistance. The Secretary reconfirmed the importance of transatlantic unity in holding those who support the Kremlin’s war of choice to account, as well as ensuring vital agricultural commodities can leave Ukraine to provide the world critical food supplies.

The two discussed the importance of peace and prosperity in Northern Ireland, and the Secretary encouraged continued dialogue between the UK and the EU. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Secretary Truss also discussed pandemic preparedness, and the Secretary stressed the importance of increased funding to the Global Fund, emphasizing the critical role it plays in strengthening health systems and fighting HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria around the world.