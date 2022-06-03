America’s Future Kicks Off its 2nd Annual “Raise The Flag, Say The Pledge” Across America Campaign
Featured this year is a special promotion for our nation's veterans.
“The American flag is a symbol of freedom around the world and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance reinforces in us the blessings that God has bestowed on every American citizen.”VENICE, FLORIDA, USA, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Future, Inc., a national leader in the fight to preserve individual rights, promote American values and traditions, and protect the nation’s Constitutional Republic, today announced the launch of its 2nd Annual “Raise The Flag, Say The Pledge” campaign to encourage Americans across the country to show their patriotism by displaying a U.S. flag in their homes and businesses and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance with their families and friends. This year’s campaign also includes a special free flag promotion for our nation’s veterans as one way to say “thank you” for their service and sacrifice to our country.
— Mary O'Neill, Executive Director
America’s Future is once again partnering with Colonial Flag, a premiere American manufacturer of USA flags, to create a limited-edition America’s Future “Raise The Flag, Say The Pledge” campaign package that includes your choice of five, discount-priced U.S. flags, along with a pocket-sized copy of the U.S. Constitution signed by America’s Future Board Chair, Lt. General Michael T. Flynn, USA (Ret.), and a beautifully designed, frame-ready, 8.5” x 11” Pledge of Allegiance insert.
This year, America’s Future urges the public to participate in a special promotion to show your gratitude and support for our nation’s veterans by giving a local veteran, veteran-owned business or veteran organization in your community a gift of the “Raise The Flag, Say The Pledge” package with a 3′ x 5′ American flag at no cost. To participate, the public is invited to submit an essay or video describing “What America Means To Me,” along with the name of the veteran or veteran organization you wish to receive the free flag package. Please submit your essay or video along with the submission form through America’s Future website at I Want To Say Thanks To Our Nation's Veterans.
“The American flag is a symbol of freedom around the world,” said Mary O’Neill, America’s Future Executive Director. “Reciting the Pledge of Allegiance reinforces the blessings that God has bestowed on every American citizen. We hope all Americans participate in our campaign, and we are especially delighted to feature this year’s special veterans’ promotion as a reminder to all of us to say thanks to our vets who have served and sacrificed so much for our nation.”
Americans wishing to participate in this nationwide campaign are encouraged to visit https://www.americasfuture.net/raise-the-flag-say-the-pledge/ for more details and information.
ABOUT AMERICA’S FUTURE, INC.
Founded in 1946, America’s Future, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to protecting the individual rights of every American and our Judeo-Christian values that make America exceptional. We do our work through educational and informational initiatives, strategic partnerships, communications, and networking opportunities that empower Americans to get involved in the fight to preserve the American way of life, now and for generations to come. For information, visit www.AmericasFuture.net.
