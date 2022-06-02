Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market for Chemical Industry Worth USD 1,622.2 Million by 2030 - Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 953.6 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.1%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for consumer electronic goods

Rising demand for lightweight materials in automotive industry and environmental pollution concerns are major factors driving global PAEK market revenue growth” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) Market size was USD 953.6 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for lightweight materials in automotive industry for reducing overall vehicle weight, and enhancing fuel-efficiency, and reducing carbon emissions is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Automotive manufacturers are increasingly using Polyaryletherketone (PAEK) materials to replace metal components to resolve concerns associated with light-weighting regulatory compliance. This is possible because the mechanical strength of PAEK resin is relatively robust and meets durability requirements and standards. According to research, PEEK polymers can provide around 80% of weight savings compared to metals. Moreover, low coefficient of friction and no corrosion enables improved overall efficiency of automobiles, and this is driving expansion in potential for production of a variety of other parts and components for application in vehicles.

The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2030. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

PEEK segment revenue accounted for largest revenue share during forecast period. Rising demand for PEEK from oil and gas, medical, automotive, and aerospace industries, especially in countries such as China and India, owing to increasing consumption of electrostatics, bearings, industrial coatings, and body implants, is expected to continue to support revenue growth of this segment.

Glass filled segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Glass filled PAEK delivers superior thermal and mechanical characteristics, along with high resistance to electricity and corrosive chemicals. Glass filled PEEK significantly improves thermal bearing strength and provides high radiation and creep resistance. Enhanced strength and high thermal stability are some of the factors driving demand for glass-filled PEEK in structural applications, and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.

Medical segment revenue is expected to register fastest growth rate over the forecast period. PAEK implants are widely used owing to antimicrobial property as well as high endurance for CT, X-rays, and MRI scanning. PEEK material is an advanced biomaterial with hydrolysis-resistant and anti-corrosive property, and utilization in medical implants, spinal fusion devices, and surgical instruments, among others, is relatively high currently, and traction is expected to continue and support revenue growth of the medical segment over the forecast period.

Market in North America is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period owing to increasing usage of PAEK in the automotive industry to manufacture various exterior and interior components and products for applications in automobiles. The U.S. is one of the leading medical device manufacturer in the world, and high demand for advanced medical devices is expected to support revenue growth of market in region to a significant extent.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Arkema, SABIC, Solvay, Celanese Corporation, Ensinger, Victrex plc, Evonik, Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, AKRO-PLASTIC GmbH, and Nanoshel LLC

Emergen Research has segmented the global PAEK market on the basis of product type, filler type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons; 2019-2030)

Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

Polyether Ketone (PEK)

Polyether Ketone Ketone (PEKK)

Filler Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons; 2019-2030)

Unfilled

Carbon Filled

Glass Filled

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons; 2019-2030)

Oil & Gas

Medical

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Polyaryletherketone Market market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter's Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Polyaryletherketone Market market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry.

