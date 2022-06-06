ShopThing Launches First of its Kind VIP Membership
The retail live shopping marketplace will extend highly anticipated features and benefits.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShopThing, a leading live shopping marketplace headquartered in Toronto and New York, announces today the launch of its VIP Membership, a first-of-its-kind subscription for users of it’s live shopping marketplace.
ShopThing allows consumers to tune into live shopping events hosted by influencers across US and Canada. Influencers walk into stores and create a shoppable video product in under 30 seconds - live streaming to ShopThing audiences in the hundreds of thousands - providing them with seamless purchase and delivery.
Users in both the US and Canada can now sign up for the VIP membership program for features and benefits include:
Early access to all live shopping events
Member only exclusive events
Secure items in cart
Ability to exchange and/or return up to 2 items per month
“Traditionally, the industry has seen personal shopping as one-to-one vs one-to-many like the live shopping model but we’re disrupting that,”shares Maggie Adhami-Boynton, Co-Founder & CEO of ShopThing.
ShopThing’s VIP membership starts at $29/month with monthly and yearly plans available.
Additionally on June 6, ShopThing will host its designer luxury warehouse (https://www.shopthing.com/warehouse-sale) where over 5,000 items will be up to up to 90% off.
###
About ShopThing
Founded in 2018, ShopThing (https://www.shopthing.com/) is the first-of-a-kind short video live shopping app. In March 2021, ShopThing launched its Marketplace App to an unprecedented waitlist, the largest in North America’s live shopping history. ShopThing boasts the largest social commerce audience of any live shopping marketplace - globally.
Alexia McKay
ShopThing
+1 813-955-6457
email us here