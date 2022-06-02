SAVE MAX PAN CANADA GAMES 2022
Save Max Group of Companies proudly announces the first edition of the Save Max Pan Canada Games 2022 to be held on June 18-19, 2022MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Save Max Group of Companies proudly announces the first edition of the Save Max Pan Canada Games 2022 to be held on June 18-19, 2022.
The Save Max Pan Canada Games (SMPCG) will be an annual event hosted by Save Max which emerged from the Save Max group of companies’ passion for developing community and the important role that sports plays in bringing people together.
The event will put the City of Brampton in the spotlight and up amongst great Canadian cities hosting mega sporting events. The games will consist of tournaments organized by international coaches with prizes and awards over $50,000.
The games will consist of multi-disciplinary sports tournaments organized by top notch coaches from across Canada over the two days. The Basketball Tournaments will be run by Coach Kerry Lee Crawford. The Badminton tournaments will be run and organized by international Coach Fernando. Cricket matches will be organized and run by international cricket professionals. One of the highlights of the day would be the Soccer Exhibition Game between the Peel Regional Police and our own Save Max Team.
Special guest appearances from pro-athletes, celebrity hosts and live entertainment will make the event more attractive to all ages. Apart from all the prestige that goes with it, key dignitaries, and celebrities such as Mayor Patrick Brown, Dwayne De Rosario (Toronto FC fame), Dalano Banton (Toronto Raptors), Jake Dheer celebrity host, Patricia Jaggernauth Emmy Award winning Host, and many more will be in attendance.
Our sports extravaganza will be replete with contests, fun, food, music, entertainment, and much more. Radio show hosts Peter Kash will also be in the house to add a simulated ‘live radio show” on site with Q&A to encourage participation from the crowds. There will be live bands and DJ performances throughout the day.
Save Max Real Estate is a part of Save Max Group of Companies which has diversified into Global Education and Post-Settlement Services with a global reach now in India. The corporate has also established a name with contributions to several community-based projects like the Trillium Health Foundation to which CEO and Founder Raman Dua recently made a $2.5 million donation.
Come join us and be part of our journey as we expand our community outreach and bring communities together through sports.
For more details visit savemax.com/games
Media contact:
Kamyar Motedayyen, Marketing Director Kamyar@savemax.com
Nita Balani, Public Relations nita.balani@savemax.com
ABOUT SAVE MAX
Save Max opened its first real estate office in Brampton in 2010 and is one of the fastest-growing companies in Canada with a proven track record of C$ 10+ billion sales volume with 15,000+ transactions in past 12 years. Save Max has revolutionized the industry standards in real estate and is currently operating with a strong & professional team of 700+ Real Estate Agents, and 60 franchisees across Canada & India. Save Max is working towards expanding its base internationally and has registered its trademark in 11+ countries including China, Australia, and U.S.A.
Kamyar Motedayyen
Save Max International
+1 905-459-7900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other