The United States Welcomes the Truce Extension in Yemen

The United States welcomes today’s announcement by the UN on the extension of the truce in Yemen. This 60-day extension is another important step toward peace and will bring further relief to millions of Yemenis. We are grateful for the efforts of UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg as well as those of our own Special Envoy, Tim Lenderking, who has worked closely across our government and with the UN and our international partners to achieve this extension. We also appreciate the support of the Governments of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, and Oman in helping secure the truce.

The United States urges the parties to cooperate fully with Special Envoy Grundberg as he builds on the truce toward a comprehensive and inclusive peace process. The parties must continue to uphold their responsibilities under the truce and work together to improve the lives of Yemenis, to include immediately opening roads to the city of Taiz, where hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have suffered for far too long. The first two months of the truce witnessed a dramatic reduction in civilian casualties, improved freedom of movement and humanitarian access, and increased access to fuel and basic goods. These benefits should continue and expand.

The United States remains committed to an inclusive, durable resolution to the conflict that alleviates the suffering of Yemenis, that empowers them to determine the future of their country without foreign interference, and that addresses Yemenis’ calls for justice and accountability. The Yemeni parties have an opportunity to listen to the demands of the people and choose peace over continued suffering, destruction, and war. We urge them to seize this pivotal moment to begin a comprehensive peace process.