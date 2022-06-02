Government launches bike and e-bike incentives

CANADA, June 2 - During the Spring sitting of the PEI Legislature, government committed to launching bike and e-bike incentives to support Islanders in their transition away from GHG emitting vehicles on the path to net zero.

The bike rebate is an instant rebate offered to PEI residents purchasing a bicycle within the province from a participating retailer. The rebate of up to $100 will be offered on bicycles with a retail price of up to $2000 (before tax). There will be a price floor of $50, which means the bike cannot be sold for a sticker price of less than $50 after the rebate has been applied. Customers do not require a coupon or an approval form; the rebate is issued at the point of sale. The bike rebate is available retroactively to those who have purchased a bike from a participating retailer on or after April 1, 2022 by filling out the available application.

The e-bike incentive is offering PEI residents and organizations a $500 rebate for those who purchase an e-bike (Power Assisted Bicycle). Some retailers will be offering a point of sale incentive for e-bikes.

“Focusing on government’s Net Zero Plan, targeted reductions in PEI’s emissions profile are extremely important. These incentives will make buying bikes more accessible, allowing more Islanders to purchase and drive bikes. This will help to lower GHG emissions on the Island and encourage active transportation.” - Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

Participating retailers for the bicycle rebate include:

Home Hardware Charlottetown Souris Alberton O’Leary Tignish

Stewart & Beck’s Home Building Centre

Discounters Stratford Charlottetown Montague Summerside

Leisure Moment Bikes and Accessories Inc.

Outer Limit Sports

Ted’s

Other retailers will be joining soon. The most up to date list can be found at Bicycle Rebate.

Retailers offering point of sale rebate for e-bikes include:

Red Rock Motor Sports

ALL EV

Dennis Motor Sports

Rising Tide EV Inc.

“Continuing to invest in programs and incentives encourages Islanders to look at ways they can make positive changes in their day-to-day lives that assist us in reaching our climate goals,” added Minister Myers.

Islanders with questions about the e-bike and bike rebate can email sustainable@gov.pe.ca

Retailers with questions about the bike rebate can contact Summerhill Connect at 902-200-6416.

Media contact:

Jill Edwards

Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action

jedwards@gov.pe.ca