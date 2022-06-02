Submit Release
Milestone Church in McKinney Aids in Largest Annual Serve Day Yet

McKinney, June 02, 2022

Milestone Church’s McKinney campus participated in the church’s annual Serve Day on April 30th, 2022, with the largest number of participants yet seen. Serve Day is an annual event when all three Milestone Church campuses’ members to participate in impacting the surrounding region through multiple compassion and volunteer projects.

This year’s Serve Day saw over 200 service projects active across Texas, mostly centered around the DFW Metroples and extending as far as Midland. 4,000 volunteers across all three campuses–McKinney, Keller, and Haslet–came together to help serve local and more distantcommunities. Of those 4,000 volunteers, 1,200 volunteers were participating in their first Serve Day this year, volunteering to improve the lives in their communities.

The available Serve Day 2022 projects served a variety of strengths, needs, and goals. Some projects worked with many nonprofit partners such as food pantries and clothing donation centers to collect donations and volunteer on location. Others aligned with local city governments to clear out code violations or other similar needs. Additionally, there were projects to serve widows, single mothers, the poor, the elderly, and the homeless.

To see previous years’ efforts or learn more about Serve Day 2022, readers can visit Milestone Church’s website. The website also provides Plan Your Visit links, location maps, and service times, as well as information on each campus’ head pastor to make it easy to invite friends and family.

Milestone Church is a life-giving, bible-centered, and Spirit-filled church with campuses in McKinney, Haslet, and Keller, TX.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VAXOdsea2hQ

Reaching People. Building Lives.

For more information about Milestone Church McKinney Campus, contact the company here:

Milestone Church McKinney Campus
Tasha Ray
(972) 540-6700
mckinney@milestonechurch.com
601 S Graves St.
McKinney, TX 75069


Tasha Ray

