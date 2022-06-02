Best Practices for Eviction Proceedings Report Released

Last year, the Kansas Supreme Court created an Ad Hoc Committee on Best Practices for Eviction Proceedings. Kansas Legal Services' Director of Advocacy and Litigation, Casey Johnson, and KLS - Mantattan Managing Attorney, Paul Shipp, were both appointed to the Committee.

After meeting nearly every week for several months, the committee submitted their initial report to the Supreme Court (attached). The Court approved all of the Committee's short-term recommendations (1.1 through 3.2.4, starting on page 23) and are still considering the long-term recommendations that were made (4.1 and 4.2, page 29).

One very exciting thing that happened is that Kansas applied, and was approved, for an Eviction Diversion Initiative (EDI) grant through the National Center for State Courts (NCSC) (recommendation 1.3)

Hopefully that will be a pilot program that can be implemented across the state.

The Supreme Court has also agreed to allow The Ad Hoc Committee to continue its work. Judge Warner, the Chair of the Committee, has created new working groups: