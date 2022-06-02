The Education Fund has been in operation since 1 June

MACAU, June 2 - Administrative Regulation No. 17/2022 “Education Fund” came into force on 1 June 2022. The Student Welfare Fund, the Education Development Fund and the Higher Education Fund were officially merged into the Education Fund, which is a public legal person, operating within the Education and Youth Development Bureau, having administrative and financial autonomy as well as owning its own property.

The Administrative Committee of the Education Fund held its first meeting on 1 June at 9 am. The meeting was chaired by the chairperson of the Administrative Committee and Director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau, Mr. Kong Chi Meng, and attended by members including Deputy Directors of the Education and Youth Development Bureau, Mr. Teng Sio Hong, Ms. Iun Pui Iun and Mr. Wong Ka Ki, Head of Department of Educational Resources, Ms. Fong Ieok Mui, Consultant of the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Mr. Ung Chi Keong and Deputy Director of the Financial Services Bureau, Ms. Chong Seng Sam.

To tie in with the education system and education development policy of the SAR Government, the Education Fund provides subsidies and awards for various programmes and activities that help to ensure and enhance the quality of education, the comprehensive ability and competitiveness of students, as well as provides grants and benefits to students, within the budgetary resources available to the Fund. Various subsidy programmes previously offered by the Student Welfare Fund, the Education Development Fund and the Higher Education Fund in the academic year 2021/2022 are implemented by the Education Fund. Subsidy applications which have been submitted to the three Funds and those which have been approved remain valid and are processed by the Education Fund. Information on the Education Fund can be browsed at the following website of the DSEDJ: www.dsedj.gov.mo/fe/.