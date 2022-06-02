Submit Release
Milestone Church in Keller Arranges Largest Serve Day Yet

/EIN News/ -- Keller, Texas, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Milestone Church in Keller completed their annual Serve Day on April 30th, 2022, with the largest number of participants yet seen. Serve Day is a day each year where each Milestone Church campus gathers its members to impact the surrounding community through multiple compassion projects.

Serve Day 2022 saw over 200 projects available for sign up across the region, and 4,000 volunteers across campuses coming together to help serve local communities. Of these 4,000, 1,200 people were volunteering for their first Serve Day. Church members from all three campuses–Keller, Haslet, and McKinney–were volunteering to improve the lives in the DFW Metroplex, extending all the way to Midland.

The projects available for Serve Day covered a variety of needs, abilities, and goals. There were projects to serve the elderly, refugees, widows, single mothers, homeless, and the poor. Other projects aligned with the cities as a whole to clear out code violations or other similar needs. Milestone Church has many nonprofit partners such as clothing donation centers and food pantries that people could volunteer with.

To learn more about this year’s Serve Day, or see previous year’s efforts, those interested can visit Milestone Church’s website. The website also provides service times, location maps, Plan Your Visit, and Meet Pastor Jeff links to make it easy to invite friends and family.

Milestone Church is a life-giving, bible-centered, and Spirit-filled church with campuses in Keller, McKinney, and Haslet, TX.

https://youtu.be/VAXOdsea2hQ

Reaching People. Building Lives.

###

For more information about Milestone Church, contact the company here:

Milestone Church
Chris Johns
817-369-8660
info@milestonechurch.com
Milestone Church
201 Mount Gilead Road
Keller, TX 76248


Chris Johns

