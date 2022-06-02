CurPay partners with BlockFills to continue their SaaS Evolution

/EIN News/ -- Jackson, WY, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurPay, a leader in AI powered technologies, is proud to announce a trading partnership with BlockFills. The addition of BlockFills’s amazing multi-asset technology platform to the CurPay ecosystem will bolster their ever-growing product line.

CurPay’s mission to help with the world’s adoption of Crypto has taken the next step, entering the Merchant Processing space. CurPay’s technology provides seamless acceptance for day-to-day retail Merchants to receive hassle free Crypto transactions from their consumers. Merchants no longer must have a deep understanding of Cryptocurrencies or worry about volatility.

Ted Hover of CurPay says, “The CurPay and BlockFills partnership is a perfect fit. Fast trading is a must when tackling the volatility issues that plague the cryptocurrency space today. BlockFills provides us with not only fast trading through the FIX Protocol but also has the liquidity needed to fill orders instantly, regardless of size or frequency.”

BlockFills’ Patrick Zielbauer, who leads the firm’s strategic accounts division, noted that “BlockFills is excited at chance to support CurPay’s advancement into merchant processing. Our liquidity services combined with CurPay’s technology will make for a formidable offering that will resonate with decision makers at the Merchant level.”

CurPay’s Merchant Solution gives Payment Providers and Merchants the ability to accept for goods and services combined with CurPay’s patent pending Automated Volatility Protection (AVP)® software which gives users more control, automation, and protection over their crypto assets.

CurPay provides an easy to use, innovative cloud-based API driven platform which can seamlessly integrate into crypto exchanges or liquidity providers to maximize profit and minimize volatility.

About BlockFills



BlockFills is a disruptive financial technology firm dedicated to the provision of end-to-end solutions for global crypto currency market participants. The Company has successfully built and deployed a cutting-edge multi-asset technology platform that solves major liquidity fragmentation problems in the marketplace. The platform provides price discovery, price aggregation, electronic order matching, smart order routing and trade reconciliation solutions for institutions in the digital spot, derivatives, and lending markets. In addition, BlockFills provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that simplify all aspects of the trade lifecycle for institutions in the sector

About CurPay



Founded in 2019 CurPay was originally created as a crypto processor which utilizes Artificial Intelligence to trade crypto into FIAT at the best possible market conditions and now has come full circle. It was later expanded to a non-custodial direct to exchange trading platform for crypto holders, Traders, Miners, Merchants, Institutional and Fund Managers.

CurPay's trading software uses machine learning technology allowing it to learn and adapt to changing market conditions and an assets trading history. CurPay can limit and/or adjust its trading activities by monitoring over 22 market indicators making it easier to build and maintain a stable portfolio

For more information, please visit CurPay.io



For more information about BlockFills visit Blockfills.com



Curpay info -at- CurPay.net BlockFills trade -at- blockfills.com