GlobalData Plc: Artificial Intelligence Among Key Technology Themes in Focus for Tesla

The annual ICT spending of Tesla was estimated at $1.5 billion in 2021

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A major share of the ICT spending of Tesla is earmarked for acquiring software, ICT services, and hardware from vendors. Tesla collects a variety of data from its vehicles and analyses them on its servers for different purposes such as detecting and resolving issues in its vehicles and developing new products and services. The company has also developed the requisite artificial intelligence (AI) hardware and software for assisting drivers and launching fully autonomous electric vehicles in the future.

The Tesla Inc Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Report offered by GlobalData Plc will act as a reference point to understand the company/competitor's digital strategy. It will also help in understanding the digital preparedness of the company against its peers. Information included in these reports are sourced from a mix of our very own internal database and authentic secondary research links such as the company's annual report, presentations, press releases, etc. The report covers an overview of the company, its digital transformation strategies, technology focus areas, technology initiatives, technology introductions, investments, acquisitions, and ICT spending among others.

Tesla Technology Theme Focus

Tesla is applying a variety of disruptive technologies including AI, autonomous vehicles, and big data to enhance its operational efficiency and product offerings.

Tesla ICT Spend by Function

Data center

Communications

Network

Applications

End-user computing

Service desk

Management





Tesla ICT Spend by Channel

Internal development and maintenance

Technology vendors (direct)

Local resellers

Telcos

ICT services providers/Consulting firms

Specialist outsourcers

Systems integrators

Tesla External ICT Spend by Segment

Software (including Cloud SaaS)

ICT services

Hardware (including Cloud IaaS)

Network and communications

Consulting

Others

Tesla Tech Ecosystem Overview

Total ICT Spending 2021 $1.5 billion ICT Spend by Function Data Center, Communications, Network, Applications, End-User Computing, Service Desk, and Management ICT Spend by Channel Internal Development and Maintenance, Technology Vendors (Direct), Local Resellers, Telcos, ICT Services Providers/Consulting Firms, Specialist Outsourcers, and Systems integrators External ICT Spend by Segment Software (including Cloud SaaS), ICT Services, Hardware (including Cloud IaaS), Network and communications, Consulting, and Others Technology Theme Focus Artificial Intelligence, Autonomous Vehicles, and Big Data

Tesla Tech Ecosystem Report Scope

This report provides insight into Tesla's technology activities, including its digital transformation strategies and innovation and design centers.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets.





Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Tesla's tech operations.

Gain insights into its digital transformation strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, and acquisition strategies.

FAQs

What was the total ICT spending of Tesla in 2021?

What are the key ICT spending categories by function for Tesla?

The key ICT spending categories by function for Tesla are data center, communications, network, applications, end-user computing, service desk, and management.

What are the key ICT spending categories by channel for Tesla?

The key ICT spending categories by channel for Tesla are internal development and maintenance, technology vendors (direct), local resellers, telcos, ICT services providers/consulting firms, specialist outsourcers, and systems integrators.

What are the key external ICT spending categories by segment for Tesla?

The key external ICT spending categories by segment for Tesla are software (including cloud SaaS), ICT services, hardware (including cloud IaaS), network and communications, consulting, and others.

What are the key technology themes in focus for Tesla?

Some of the key technological themes in focus for Tesla are artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, and big data.

