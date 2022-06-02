GlobalData Plc: Metaverse to Revolutionize Digital Media

Metaverse is a virtual world where users share experiences and interact in real-time within simulated scenarios

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The metaverse brings together a range of next-generation technologies from cloud computing to artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, cryptocurrencies, cybersecurity, the internet of things (IoT), virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), digital twins, and adtech. The metaverse will make digital media experiences more immersive, inclusive, and accessible than today. But it will raise social concerns ranging from data privacy to other forms of online harm.



The Metaverse – Thematic Research report offered by GlobalData Plc provides an overview of the metaverse theme. Furthermore, it identifies the key trends impacting the growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories. It also includes analysis of multiple data sets, including patents, jobs, and M&A trends, alongside a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of the metaverse.

Sectors Driving Metaverse Theme

Gaming

Social media

Apparel



The gaming metaverse involves communities built on highly engaging content. The same factors are driving video games to become an ideal starting point for the metaverse. Epic Games, Roblox, and Niantic are leading metaverse development on the back of their massively popular games and global user communities. Blockchain-based games, like The Sandbox and Axie Infinity, are also fueling metaverse development.

Key Metaverse Technology Trends

Virtual and augmented reality

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Cloud computing

Web3

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs)



Key Metaverse Macroeconomic Trends

Hype

Consumer adoption

Advertisements

Enterprise adoption

The future of work

Safety

Key Metaverse Regulatory Trends

Net neutrality

Data privacy

China’s tech regulators



Metaverse Value Chain

Foundation layer

Tools layer

User interface layer

Experience layer

Leading Companies in Metaverse Theme

Alibaba

Alphabet

Apple

Epic Games

Meta (formerly Facebook)

Microsoft

Naver

Niantic

Nvidia

Roblox

Tencent

Unity Technologies

Companies are currently building metaverses around their core competencies while pursuing new use cases to expand their offerings. For instance, Microsoft’s Mesh is based on its competencies in cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and augmented reality (AR). Similarly, Meta is focusing on AI and virtual reality (VR). In short, the metaverse is a convergence of several tech themes, and companies are adopting those that suit their capabilities and objectives. In addition, companies from non-tech sectors are investing in the metaverse to engage with customers, expand brand awareness, and identify new revenue streams.

Metaverse Market Overview

Key Sectors Gaming, Social Media, and Apparel Key Technology Trends Virtual and Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud Computing, Web3, and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Key Macroeconomic Trends Hype, Consumer Adoption, Advertisements, Enterprise Adoption, The Future of Work, and Safety Key Regulatory Trends Net Neutrality, Data Privacy, and China’s Tech Regulators Value Chain Foundation Layer, Tools Layer, User Interface Layer, and Experience Layer Leading Companies Alibaba, Alphabet, Apple, Epic Games, Meta (formerly Facebook), Microsoft, Naver, Niantic, Nvidia, Roblox, Tencent, and Unity Technologies

Reasons to Buy

The metaverse is an emerging mega-theme involving companies from all technology sectors, including semiconductors, component makers, application software, advertising, and others. Some companies are taking early positions, while others have yet to enter the metaverse. However, their competencies are a natural fit for this developing theme. This report identifies companies that are well-positioned to benefit from the metaverse over the next five years.

The recent rise in metaverse investment is driven by progress in underlying technologies such as AI, AR, VR, digital twins, and cloud computing. The COVID-triggered online lifestyle, which will stay in the post-pandemic era, has also been a factor driving the development of the theme.

In addition, companies from sectors like gaming, social media, and apparel are also driving the metaverse’s popularity.





