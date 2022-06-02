The Global Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market Is Valued At USD 122.7 Million In The Year 2022 And Is Projected To Grow At 5.0% CAGR To Exceed The Valuation Of USD 200.3 Million By The End Of 2032

Barrier Friendly Surfactant and Bio-Compatible Property of Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate to Drive Market, States Fact.MR

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville, MD, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the recent published report by Fact.MR - a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global sodium cocoyl glutamate market is anticipated to hold valuation of USD 122.7 Million in 2022, and expand at an impressive CAGR of more than 5.0% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032 to exceed the valuation of USD 200.3 Million by the end of 2032.



The sodium cocoyl glutamate market had registered a yearly growth of 3.8% during 2017-2021. Fact.MR anticipates noteworthy potential in the market, during the assessment period because of the new strategies followed by manufacturers to attract consumers. These factors are poised to restrain sodium cocoyl glutamate demand growth by 0.3X during the assessment period of 2022-2032.

Sodium cocoyl glutamate is a barrier friendly surfactant cleansing the skin, making it supple and super moist. It is one of the mildest surfactant and is bio-compatible and can also soften water by binding to minerals due to which it is extensively used in personal care products as a foaming agent.

It is less irritating to the skin and is more bio-compatible as its major component is keratin, composed of acidic and basic residues. Over the past few years, the trend for the use of plant-based organic ingredients is gaining pace, along with chemicals being sourced from renewable materials is gaining traction. This mild vegetable-based surfactant and foaming ingredient is derived from palm kernel oil or coconut oil and delivers exceptional lather in personal care formulations.

The use of sodium cocoyl glutamate is bolstering because of enhanced application in water based and oil based ingredients, enhancing the properties of chemical formulations in shower gels and skincare detox products. Sodium cocoyl glutamate is also used in oral care and baby care products, which will support market growth over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global sodium cocoyl glutamate market witnessed 3.8% CAGR for the period of 2017-2021

Under form segment, aqueous segment dominates the market by holding 66.9% of the overall sodium cocoyl glutamate market share and is projected to rise at the rate of 4.7% CAGR during the forecast years, to hold 65.1% of the overall market share

Under application segment, hair care segment is valued at USD 57.2 Million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% to exceed the valuation of USD 94.0 Million by the end of 2032

Based on the region, the demand for sodium cocoyl glutamate is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% and 5.9% in East Asia and South Asia & Oceania region respectively over the forecast period

Together, North America and Europe is likely to represent over 57.9% of overall market share in 2022





“The benefits and properties of sodium cocoyl glutamate is anticipated to drive market demand in coming years”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Development of Market

Key players in the sodium cocoyl glutamate market are capturing noteworthy market share by following appropriate marketing strategies due to which they are able to promote their product and enhancing their brand presence. Market players are concentrating on following strategies like product launch, geographic expansion, collaborations, capacity expansion etc. to enhance their brand presence and widen the revenue streams in coming years.

Manufacturers in sodium cocoyl glutamate market are following integrated sales channel and a robust distribution network enabling manufacturers generate consistency in demand and supply over the years along with the provision of long term partnerships with clienteles and sales partners and other distribution networks.

Market players are also investing in R&D to launch new products and gain an edge over their competitors.

Clariant International AG is adopting an innovative approach and offering mild surfactant solutions based on natural raw materials. They are using them for the production of hair and body care products, and differentiating by claiming that they carry excellent biodegradability, have good skin compatibility, are free of preservatives, and also improve hair care properties.

SCHILL SEILACHER GMBH offers a range of surfactants based on sodium cocoyl glutamate, which carries lower irritation potential than severe surfactants and offers buffer capacity at skin ph.

The study reveals essential insights by form (powder, aqueous), application (hair care, skin care, other applications), and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania and Middle East & Africa).

