Smart Home Appliances Market is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 12.1% until 2028 | BlueWeave Consulting

Asia-Pacific region dominates the smart home appliances market owing to the increasing disposable income of consumers and rising spending on smart home appliances. Furthermore, increasing internet penetration and ownership of houses due to rising purchasing power is anticipated to fuel the demand for smart home appliances in the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New Delhi, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The smart home appliances market is growing at a high CAGR because of the expanding internet penetration, rapid technology breakthroughs, wireless communication, and greater smartphone use along with fast integration of new technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing…



A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the global smart home appliances market was worth USD 31.8 billion in the year 2021. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.1%, earning revenue of around USD 73.1 billion by the end of 2028. The growth of the global smart home appliances market is attributed to expanding internet penetration, rapid technology breakthroughs, wireless communication, and RISING smartphone use. Furthermore, the market is benefiting from the fast integration of new technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and others. However, high risks associated with data privacy and cybersecurity may act as a huge restraining factor for market growth.

Rising Demand For Home Automation Is Driving The Smart Home Appliances Market

The demand for home automation or ‘Smart Home’ in general is gaining huge popularity among consumers. The increasing demand for remote operating convenience and energy-efficient systems is significantly fueling the demand for smart home appliances in the market. Several smart home appliances such as smart TVs, lighting solutions, refrigerators have already made themselves a place in the market due to changing lifestyles of consumers. With increasing launches of different other smart home appliances, the market is anticipated to proliferate in the forecast period.

Rising Shift Towards Online Sales Channel is Propelling the Smart Home Appliances Market Growth

Based on the sales channel, the smart home appliances market is segmented into direct sales channels and indirect sales channels. The indirect sales channels hold the largest share in the smart home appliances market. The sales of smart home appliances are most common among wholesalers, retailers, and distributors. The online sales channels under indirect sales are anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period post the COVID-19 period as various consumer goods websites emerged during this period.





Request for Sample Report @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/report/smart-home-appliances-market/report-sample

Smart Home Appliances Market - By End-User

Based on end-user, the smart home appliances market is segmented into residential and commercial. The residential segment accounts for the largest market share owing to the rising demand for home automation among consumers. Furthermore, prominent and regular use of various home appliances in homes also acts as a major driving factor for the market growth. However, smart home appliances are anticipated to gain significant traction in the commercial segment during the forecast period.

Smart Home Appliances Market - Regional Insights

Geographically, the smart home appliances market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Due to rising consumer disposable income and increased expenditure on smart home appliances, the Asia-Pacific region dominates the smart home appliances market. Furthermore, rising buying power is expected to stimulate demand for smart home equipment during the projection period, resulting in increased internet penetration and homeownership.

Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Home Appliances Market

During the COVID-19 epidemic, there was a significant drop in demand for smart home products. During the lockdown, all smart home appliance production and distribution operations were fully suspended. Due to a severe scarcity of semiconductor chips, manufacturing operations also encountered significant hurdles even when the lockdown was lifted. Furthermore, the economic suffering induced by the pandemic had a severe influence on consumer purchasing power, resulting in a decrease in demand for smart home products.

Please Visit Press Release of the Smart Home Appliances Market: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/press-release/smart-home-appliances-market-is-forecast-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-12-1-until-2028

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the smart home appliances market are AB Electrolux, Breville Group Limited, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Haier Group, Whirlpool Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Whirlpool Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., BSH Home Appliances Corporation, General Electric Company, BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Apple Inc., and other prominent players.

The smart home appliances market is highly consolidated with the presence of multinational technology companies. These companies constantly launch a wide range of products to new innovations to attract consumers and significantly invest in research and development activities to further innovate their offerings. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Don’t miss the business opportunity of the smart home appliances market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the smart home appliances market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the smart home appliances market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Recent Development

In March 2022, Huawei, a Chinese multinational technology company, announced the launch of a series of new smart home appliances including smart door locks, Notepad Paper, smart portable speaker Sound Joy, etc.

Huawei, a Chinese multinational technology company, announced the launch of a series of new smart home appliances including smart door locks, Notepad Paper, smart portable speaker Sound Joy, etc. In March 2022, Samsung SmartThings and CommScope RUCKUS announced their collaboration to launch smart home tech for landlords for enhanced experiences for tenants and residents.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical data – 2018-2021 Base Year – 2021 Forecast – 2022 – 2028 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product Service/Segmentation By Offering, By Technology, By Sales Channel, By End User, By Region Key Players AB Electrolux, Breville Group Limited, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Haier Group, Whirlpool Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Whirlpool Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., BSH Home Appliances Corporation, General Electric Company, BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Apple Inc., and other prominent players.

By Offering

Products

Services

By Technology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Others)

By Sales Channel

Direct Sales Channel

Indirect Sales Channel

By End User

Residential

Commercial

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

Please Find Below Some Related Report:

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting provides comprehensive Market Intelligence (MI) Solutions to businesses regarding various products and services online and offline. We offer all-inclusive market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost the performance of your business solutions. BWC has built its reputation from the scratch by delivering quality inputs and nourishing long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are one of the promising digital MI solutions companies providing agile assistance to make your business endeavors successful.

Contact Us:

BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt. Ltd

+1 866 658 6826 | +1 425 320 4776 | +44 1865 60 0662

info@blueweaveconsulting.com

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/